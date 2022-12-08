Share · View all patches · Build 10109042 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 21:19:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

The Warlock update is finally here, bringing you the third and final main Hero for the game! We know you've been waiting for this, so we're very excited to finally share it with you.

We also want to let you know that we're participating in #TurnBasedFest and the Game Development World Championship! As part of the festival, we're running a special 25% discount for 5 days, until December 12th. This is a great opportunity to grab the game at a discounted price and try out the new Warlock Hero.

We're also asking for your help in the Game Development World Championship! We need as many views, likes, and shares as possible to boost Hadean Tactics' ranking in the event. If you're a fan of the game, please consider supporting us by sharing the game with your friends and on social media. Every view, like, and share helps!

Finally, we want to thank you all for your support and patience. A very special thanks to the fantastic beta players here on Steam and on our Discord who have helped us a lot during this process. And a big thanks to all the beta players who have sent reports using our new in-game feedback tool! <3

The next update will be a little smaller; we want to focus on bringing controller support and officially adding localization to a few languages. After that, we will be polishing the game and gearing up for the 1.0 launch, where we will be bringing you the final two Circles and the last battle against the true boss.

Without further ado, here are the highlights for this update (more detailed patch notes will be coming soon!):

Have fun!

Highlights

-- Added Alatar, the Warlock.

-- Added Warlock deck (75+ cards).

-- Added 7 new units, totaling 34 recruitable units.

-- Revamped events.

-- Added two game modes: Hardcore Mode (makes unit death permanent), and Solo Mode (start the run with only your Hero, unit banners won't appear).

-- Added Random Heroes: Traditional Random (a Hero will be randomly picked amongst your unlocked Heroes and Variants), and Dynamic Random (a random Hero and Card Library will be created for this run).

-- Added weekly Hero: play with a new, randomly generated Hero every week!

-- Added unit ban: if you don't like a unit, you can ban it and it will never show up in your runs.

-- Added Wanderer units: save them from enemies to recruit them! Wanderer units can't be removed from your party, and their death is permanent.

-- Added small dialogues for when you defeat each boss.

-- Added the shopkeeper.

-- Added unit actions: in addition to manually selecting a target for each of your allies, you can now move them to another tile during battle. Each unit has two actions per battle.

-- Added in-game feedback tool: press F9 at any moment to send us a report with your feedback.

-- Added gameplay data sharing: this will help majorly with balancing the game using actual gameplay stats! You can toggle this in the Options menu.

-- Max Corruption level is now 20.

Cards

-- Added Orb Harvest.

-- Added Puppetry.

-- Added Magic Forge.

-- Added Arcane Master.

-- Added Invoker.

-- Added Unbury.

-- Added Foul Energy.

-- Added Reaper's Trade.

-- Added Clear Mind.

-- Added Prophecy.

-- Added Overthink.

-- Added Spellbinding.

-- Added Sorcery Shield.

-- Added Focus.

-- Added Refresh.

-- Added Elementalist.

-- Added Aptitude.

-- Added Cataclysm.

-- Added Banish.

-- Added Revitalize.

-- Added Undead Strike.

-- Added Heart Snack.

-- Added Mind Snack.

-- Added Sleight of Hand.

-- Added Restoration.

-- Added Burst.

-- Added Reminiscence.

-- Added Healing Wisp.

-- Added Will o' Wisp.

-- Added Shock Wisp.

-- Added Ice Wisp.

-- Added Betrayal.

-- Added Draugr.

-- Added Recharge.

-- Added Overload.

-- Added Shock Flush.

-- Added Energy Shield.

-- Added Light Shield.

-- Added Amp.

-- Added Static Shock.

-- Added Lightning Bolt.

-- Added Jolt.

-- guys there's so many of these lol

-- Added Ice Storm.

-- Added Ice Shatter.

-- Added Freeze.

-- Added Icy Weakness.

-- Added Freezing Shield.

-- Added Frost Armor.

-- Added Ice Spear.

-- Added Frost.

-- Added Scorch.

-- Added Flaming Hand.

-- Added Fire Wall.

-- Added Cauterize.

-- Added Blast.

-- Added Fire Cross.

-- Added Burning Strike.

-- Added Incinerate.

-- Added Fireball.

-- Added Pyro.

Units

-- Added Dahlia Dryad (deals damage each second to the target, heals for the amount of damage dealt for the rest of the combat; gains Lifesteal for a time).

-- Added Lily Dryad (applies Charm to a random non-Boss enemy; restores Health to all adjacent allies).

-- Added Orchid Dryad (summons a Healing Wisp; consumes a random Ephemeral unit to gain Shield and more damage).

-- Added Gray Owlian (copies all Enchants of the target and applies Weak; summons the Guardian).

-- Added Blue Owlian (gives Mana and applies Shield to random allies; creates an aura that gives Mana to adjacent allies).

-- Added Red Owlian (deals damage and applies Blidness to the target; applies Fear to all enemies).

-- Added the Guardian.

-- Added Purification Totem (removes all Ailments and applies Shield to all allies).

-- Added Debuff Totem (removes all Enchants from all enemies and applies Decay).

-- Removed Small Piglet.

-- Removed Piglet.

-- Removed Dark Piglet.

-- Added Beary (gains more damage).

-- Added Support Beary (applies Shield to all allies).

-- Added Protection Beary (applies Weak and Fracture to a random enemy).

-- Added Demon Hunter (jumps and attacks a random enemy a few times).

-- Added Grave (summons Zombie).

-- Added Zombie.

-- Added [spoiler]Lionidas (gains Shield, Carbon Skin, and Shield Bash).[/spoiler]

Alliances

-- Added Vampire alliance (Vampires Lifesteal on attack).

-- Added Prophet alliance (draw extra cards in the first turn).

-- Added Healer alliance (all healing effects are stronger).

-- Added Enchanter alliance (every time you play an Enchant card, all units in your party gain Mana).

-- Added Wizard alliance (amplifies the damage of Spell card).

-- Added Sorcerer alliance (allies have a chance to gain more Mana when attacking).

-- Added Shaman alliance (Ephemeral allies gain Might and Shield when created).

-- Added Necromancer alliance (at the start of the combat, clones random units).

-- Changed Mystic alliance (every time a Mystic casts a skill, all allies adjacent to them gain Mana).

Relics

-- Added Idol of Lust (gain a party slot. Allies can no longer heal).

-- Added Crystal Shard (whenever you draw a Spell, deals damage to a random enemy).

Events

-- Added The Cemetery (add a random Wanderer ally monster to your party).

-- Added Idol of Sloth (remove a card from your deck, all allies get Sickness; gain gold, all allies gain Sickness).

-- Added Yes Man (sell a random unit in your party for gold).

-- Added Spooky Scary Skeletons (trade all Draugrs in your party for 1 random relic).

-- Added The Duplicator (duplicate a card; duplicate a non-Hero unit).

-- Added Card Eater (remove a card).

-- Added Well, Well, Well... (lose all runes, receive a random common relic).

-- Added Rune Lab (use gold to create a random rune).

-- Added The Old Ways (teleport directly to the Boss).

-- Added Card Forge (upgrade a card, all allies receive Burn).

-- Added The Vat of Acid Event (remove a card, all allies receive Decay).

-- Added Money or Life (lose all your gold; fight bandits).

-- Added Biting Booth (all current allies become a Vampyr).

-- Added Time Shenanigans.

-- Added The Secret Academy.

-- Added The Demon Hunter.

-- Added Pick a Card, Any Card.

-- Added River of Souls.

-- Added The Black Market.

-- Added Netherbank Agency.

Runes

-- Added Rune of Binding.

-- Added Rune of Banishing.

-- Added Rune of Terror.

-- Added Rune of Stunning.

-- Added Rune of Fracturing.

-- Added Rune of Muting.

Quality of Life

-- You can now see the target line by hovering over the unit.

-- You can now pan the camera by pressing the arrow keys.

-- You can now use Esc to close the pile windows.

There are lots of other small changes so your feedback is crucial, please share your experiences and thoughts with us! You can do it in-game with the new feedback tool, here on Steam, or on our Discord. We'd love to hear from you!