Fixes in controls

We recently received reports from players complaining that ships sometimes were not obeying commands (specially when running away from battle) so we have fixed that. When you send ships to explore, and the stumble upon enemies, they will engage, but if you command them to run away, they will not look back!

Also, for the controller version, we are slowing down ships under the cursor so it's easier to select them.

Finally, we noticed in many let's play videos that sometimes, the structure previewer when building a structure using mining ships disappeared. We found the cause and fixed it (it was really annoying!)

Thanks for your reports!