12/8/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.5.2 - Autosave Feature

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This update comes after talking to a bunch of players and getting their feedback on the save system in game. You'll now have autosaves to help you out!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Popup text on screen will now automatically delete itself if the menu is opened (It won't get stuck on screen anymore if you open a menu or something while it is visible)

Fixed a bug where resting weather changes could only be of a few different types (Was leftover from testing)

Fixed a bug where being indoors when the weather changed would cause the toxic weather system to not activate when necessary

Fixed some environment pathing issues

Changes & Additions:

Quest completions/failures/starts will now force an autosave in slot 7 - These do NOT use memory chips

Slot 7 for the save slots is now named "Autosave" and cannot be manually saved over in game

The workbench dialogue is now instantly displayed so it doesn't have to type the whole thing out each time you use it

Sped up text display for dialogue tree beginnings

Some optimization to the rain drop system for performance

Improved some graphics for the environment with more detail

Changing equipment in combat now takes an entire turn (You cannot freely re-equip constantly in combat, if you choose to change equipment, you lose the turn)

Added PDA popup alerts for when toxic weather begins and ends

Added some new NPC character sprites

Added a few more NPCs to various areas

Cleaned up and removed some old code

Optimized some systems that are always running

Deprecated some excessive and obsolete code that really did nothing but cause some extra processing bloat

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː