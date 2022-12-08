UPDATE - (12/08/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 10108896 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Quick fixes - a small update to adjust in-game issues.

Open-World boulder(stone) with infinite resources(fixed)

Clay Pots NOT containing water/drink, and the ability to water plants(fixed)

Cooked Eggs - Unable to consume properly(Fixed)

Raw Grapes - Unable to consume or infinitely consume(fixed)

*Community HUB - able to fall 'off-map'(fixed)

Equipment details -

Pistols added to 'world-crates' within each instance/open world.

Water Bottles increased spawning % - within instance/open world.

