Xio: Survival update for 8 December 2022

UPDATE - (12/08/2022)

UPDATE - (12/08/2022)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick fixes - a small update to adjust in-game issues.

Open-World boulder(stone) with infinite resources(fixed)
Clay Pots NOT containing water/drink, and the ability to water plants(fixed)
Cooked Eggs - Unable to consume properly(Fixed)
Raw Grapes - Unable to consume or infinitely consume(fixed)

*Community HUB - able to fall 'off-map'(fixed)

Equipment details -

Pistols added to 'world-crates' within each instance/open world.
Water Bottles increased spawning % - within instance/open world.

