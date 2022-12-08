UPDATE - (12/08/2022)

Quick fixes - a small update to adjust in-game issues.
Open-World boulder(stone) with infinite resources(fixed)
Clay Pots NOT containing water/drink, and the ability to water plants(fixed)
Cooked Eggs - Unable to consume properly(Fixed)
Raw Grapes - Unable to consume or infinitely consume(fixed)
*Community HUB - able to fall 'off-map'(fixed)
Equipment details -
Pistols added to 'world-crates' within each instance/open world.
Water Bottles increased spawning % - within instance/open world.
