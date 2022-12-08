Change Log; Version 1.24b -> 1.25b

Release Dates

Patreon: November 30th <--Now Available!!

Steam: December 8th <--Now Available!!

New Content:

-New Animations; Neko Male x Slime Female, Neko Male x Slime Futa, Neko Male x Neko Female, Neko Male x Neko Futa

-Elfgrass Biome; different types of weeds can grow, which may yield different things when cut down

-Elfgrass may grow any kind of flower

-New Map, accessible from the pause menu

Changes:

-Pick up and Drop monsters using the 'Move Decor' key (O by default)

-Calendar overhaul; Months are replaced by seasons, each still having 28 days

-Flowers overhaul; Flowers will now level up if they are taken care of, and dry out and die eventually if neglected. Higher level flowers produce more Honey

-Shuffled around the dates of almost every tournament

-Amount of stats passed ranges from 1-10 based on total Wisdom (1-512)

-Tutorial Neko can no longer be sold, trained, or battled in the arena until the tutorial is over

-Rocks below a certain size will now be automatically picked up

Bug Fixes:

-Selling items no longer resets rot

-Selling the last item in a stack caused the item panel to stay, even after exiting the shop

-On the last day of each month/year the calendar was displaying the incorrect month/year respectively

-Removed a delay placing turf which let the player put the item away before placement was complete. This was also removing the first item in the players inventory

-All stats are now properly considered by stat pass

-Garden failed message was overlapping money display

-Fixed a duplicate item display appearing behind the smelting hud

-Fixed a glitch which would display an old instance of your inventory after visiting the shop once, and then the furnace, and the shop again

-Sex was recording multiple instances of 'Fucked by,' resulting in inaccurate, often ridiculous numbers

-Workshop was not showing backpack upgrade until file was reloaded

-Monsters designated as Busy or Visiting could be sold regardless

-Monster Manager display no longer has a cap