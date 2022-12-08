Devblog 37

Stat window rework

I added a dish specific waiting time tab to the stat window. The rest of the window was also polished and reworked and I made sure that all the stats got saved properly, which was not the case before.

Wall Removal

Something that I see in tests quite frequently is that people don’t know how they can delete walls. I hope to solve this issue by adding a separate wall deletion tool. This tool has the added benefit that you can delete entire walls at once instead of having to click on each individual wall segment.

Zoning Polish

A few weeks back I added a new zoning system and I am generally quite happy with it. That said, it still needs a lot of tweaking. This week I improved employee’s adherence to their zone.

Small Changes