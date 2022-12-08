Devblog 37

Stat window rework
I added a dish specific waiting time tab to the stat window. The rest of the window was also polished and reworked and I made sure that all the stats got saved properly, which was not the case before.
Wall Removal
Something that I see in tests quite frequently is that people don’t know how they can delete walls. I hope to solve this issue by adding a separate wall deletion tool. This tool has the added benefit that you can delete entire walls at once instead of having to click on each individual wall segment.
Zoning Polish
A few weeks back I added a new zoning system and I am generally quite happy with it. That said, it still needs a lot of tweaking. This week I improved employee’s adherence to their zone.
Small Changes
- Fixed spelling issues
- Added tooltip to decor and hygiene overlay button
- Reworked menu icon
- Fixed ordering chicken while it's not on the menu
- Removed “Save Successful” message
- Path moved to painting
- Reworked wall icons
- Zoning color saving issue fixed
Changed files in this update