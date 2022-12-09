12/09 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10108621 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 02:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 12/09, which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

New Activity

● The limited time exchange activity of "Soul Coming III" was opened

"Another member of the Soul Girls' League!"

Time: 2022/12/09-2022/12/30

Activity rules:

The women's group will receive the welfare for free when they arrive: "neon dazzle" static head frame will receive the welfare for free. Players with He Ruoyao green silk hair style can exchange He Ruoyao Saul: Yo Ⅱ hair color During the activity period, all the clothes of Sikong Star Sour Star series can be exchanged for Sikong Star Sour Star special effect hair color and Sikong Star Girl group head

● The "Soul Coming" women's group gathered and returned

"The stars sing together, and the play begins"

Time: 2022/12/09-2023/01/13

Collect all the costumes of the corresponding women's group, and you can exchange the hair color of the corresponding women's group and the limited head portrait of the women's group.

● The new Brilliant Mall is opened in a limited time rotation

Time: 12.9-12.30

Blooming Soul Coins You can obtain 120, 80, 30, 15, 10 and 1 Blooming Soul Coins by drawing the Blooming Soul Treasure Box You can purchase exclusive clothing of limited Brilliant Mall with Brilliant Coin

The exclusive clothing of this issue of the Brilliant Mall is: Sikong Star Soul: Star (the skin will not be returned for sale)

It can be exchanged for the single skin in the current Blooming Treasure Box

This issue's exclusive clothing for the Blooming Treasure Box is: Summer Rain - Ice and Snow Rabbit Soul - Swimsuit Series, Black Qizhi - Rabbit Hidden Night Moon - Swimsuit Series

You can buy high popularity return costumes in the Blooming Mall!

The return costumes of this issue are: Wuqizhi - Shining Xingtu series, Lingzhengying - Water Breaking Lingbei series, Spider - Spring Festival Tuanzi series, Nalan Lotus Dance - Summer Lotus Series, Bachi - Plain Silver Makeup Series, Shangxiang - Snow Fairy Tale Series, Lingzhengying - Sweeping the Eight Wastelands Series, Bachi Adults - Summer Journey · Night Series, Nangong - Clear Water Lotus Series, Yuji - Different Style Series, Su Qingli - Christmas Spirit Series

Brilliant Mall will regularly refresh the limited avatar box of Brilliant!

The limited avatar box of this issue is: neon colorful dynamic avatar box

After the closure of each phase of Blooming Mall, the Blooming Coin will be emptied. Players are requested to purchase items in time The Brilliant Mall will be updated every half a month

Additional functions

Add the special trick of the puppet - spirit leaving: if the spy is not hit, a puppet will be generated at the farthest distance the puppet can reach Add the special trick of the resentful puppet - the evil spirit doll: when the puppet is on the back of the scout, it will cause additional soul damage by stabbing the scout with scissors at random intervals Matching game treasure box drop adjustment: the complaining party only drops the crafty treasure box, and the psychic party only drops the prop treasure box (dropping the corresponding camp treasure box+matching treasure box)

[New fitting room]

Tianxuan Treasure Box is updated: Xiao Li Asmod

Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: Luofang Butterfly Soul Dream Series, Wei Qingyu Night Melody Series, Su Qingli Morning Glow Series

The return of the ladies' group themed treasure box: Luofang Soul: Fang series, Qinghong Soul: Hong series, Nangong Soul: NaNa series, He Ruoyao Soul: Yo series

Lingshi&Ancient Coin Mall has been replaced with new ones: Wuqizhi – Banquet Maid Series, He Ruoyao – Golden Swan Series, Su Qingli – Remaining Princess Series, Yang Qilang – War Ending Series, and Zhiqiu Yiye – Ghost Spirit Series

Balance Adjustment

It reduces the scope of the field of simulation of small grievances Increased the hit damage of the sword casting skill of the simulated Grievance Soul Yu Ji 3 Increase the spell launching speed of the master star skill used by Sikong Star Slightly reduce the natural recovery speed of the female umbrella shield per second The gate runes of different levels will give the umbrella female umbrella 1, 2, 3 times immune to the white purple gold attack of different times The imp summoned by Yeluo's main star has unlimited physical strength and can rescue teammates After equipping the auxiliary star Tianyue, items of different levels will be dropped randomly when triggered passively Adjusted the birth point of the spirit scout and the simulated spirit of resentment in Lanruo Temple A

[Problem Repair]

Fixed the problem of passive acceleration of ghost scout falling to the ground, which can trigger the simulation of ghost and spouse Fixed the problem that the electric shock gun did not work on the simulated spirit and spouse Fixed the problem that the left key of the R key can interrupt the soul devouring animation Fixed the problem that Jiahui's main star could not repel the simulated spirit and spouse in normal state Fixed the problem that the simulated spirit Dracula released the field when canceling 1 skill, causing the field to immediately enter the skill cooling Fixed the problem that the Snow Maiden, a simulated spirit of resentment, could not release R skills and 3 skills on the second floor of the side hall of Temple A The problem that the coffin on the second floor of the side hall of Temple A was shown only after entering was repaired Fixed the problem that the simulated spirit and spouse and eight feet could not release a skill normally at some locations on the alley map Fixed the problem of abnormal sound range of the church map cabinet Fixed the problem that no skill points and soul were added to the Heart guarding Jade when the simulated spirit complaining Snow Girl 2 skill was hit Fixed the problem that no skill points and soul were added to the Heart guarding Jade with the 3 skills of Simulated Grievance Snow Girl Fixed the problem that under special circumstances, the skills in the field of "Eight Feet of Simulated Grievance" would not bring the psychic probe into the field Fixed the problem of overlapping sound effects in Lingtang dance animation

14 Fixed the problem that two puppets could lie on the body of the spirit