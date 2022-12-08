v1.2.0 - Skill Auto Feature + Balancing

We want to thank everyone for playing the Prologue and providing all their feedback through Steam Community, Reviews, Videos and more. We read through all comments and feedback provided to gather all information we can to improve the game's experience, according to the design we are developing for Crafty Survivors. Some of the new features and balancing added in this new Patch have been developed and adjusted after the feedback we gathered since the launch of the Prologue.

Please, continue to share your thoughts when you can so we can continue to improve this game.

Now for this update:

Patch Notes

Major Features

Skill Auto Casting

Added a toggle option for auto casting skills. This can be done for any skill slot in the skill toolbar, including the basic attack and the special command, but cannot be activated for the dodge. After pausing the game, players can select which skills they want to put on auto casting by:

Keyboard and Mouse - Right click the icon of the skill desired to be on auto casting. Right click again to remove the skill from auto casting.

Gamepad - Press Square/X/Y (depending on the gamepad) to change between menu options. On the skill toolbar, move around the skills and press X/A/B (depending on the gamepad) to toggle skill to auto casting. Press the same button again to remove the skill from auto casting.

This setting will be kept between stage sections. If the player doesn't want the auto to be remembered through all stages, there is an option on Settings>Game that can be turned off so skills will revert back to their manual option when starting a stage again (retrying or exiting).

We hope this new feature will help more players experience the game, when having difficulties with the manual play style.

Skill Slot Swapping

Added an option to swap the slots of the skills so players can customize their toolbar to fit their needs.

Note: Dodge, basic attack and special command cannot be swapped.

After pausing the game, players can swap their skills by:

Keyboard and Mouse - Drag and Drop the skill in the desired slot.

Gamepad - Press Square/X/Y (depending on the gamepad) to change between menu options. On the skill toolbar, move around the skills and press Triangle/Y/X (depending on the gamepad) to grab the skill and move it to the desired slot, pressing the same button again to place it.

Character changes

Stoverick, the Chef

Skill changes:

Icingthrower buffed from level 1, increasing overall damage and performance on all levels;

Caramel Drop buffed from level 1, increasing overall damage and area of effect on all levels;

Cinnamon Spikes buffed from level 1, increasing overall damage and area of effect on all levels.

Special Command Serve! - rework:

Old - A stage-wide attack that deals massive damage to enemies, requiring at least 60 Bistro Stacks to activate. 0.5% chance of healing per enemy killed, after upgrading to level 2.

Stacks can be accumulated indefinitely, but all stacks are consumed upon activation. This skill has no cooldown.

New - An area of effect attack around the Chef that deals massive damage to enemies inside, requiring 20 Bistro Stacks to activate. Chance of healing after upgrading to level 2 has been increased to 10% per enemy killed,

Stacks can only be accumulated up to 20. All 20 stacks will be consumed upon activation. This skill has no cooldown.

Stage New Feature

After completing a Stage, it becomes eligible to receive a random buff: double gold drop, double material drop or extra field material spawn.

These buffs will be applied and changed randomly to cleared stages on each area every time the player clears or fails a run.

Stage Changes

Reduced the difficulty of Grasslands Stage 1;

Reduced the movement speed of all enemies by 10%;

Tripled the drop rate of stage materials from enemies;

Increased the amount of gold gained through the stage;

Increased the amount of gold acquired from mini-boss chests;

Increased the amount of gold and experience dropped by a few enemies.

Village Changes

Reduced the overall materials and money required for all buildings in the Village.

UI Changes

Changes to the position of some UI elements, reducing the space occupied on the bottom of the screen;

Added an enemy counter, showing the stage's progress towards the end.

General Changes

Modified chest rewards, only giving new levels of passives and skills already acquired;

Added a Help Section on the Menu, so players can review how to set up auto or swap skills. We will populate this section as the game grows.

Next Steps

We are developing another feature to introduce a 3rd way of playing the game: Cycling through skills. It will be an option so the player can cycle through their skills, utilizing only 1 button to activate them, while working with auto casting as well.

We are also working on key binding options so players will be able to use the keys they need, specially if they are interested in playing the game on manual for all skills.

For the Pause Menu, we are working on descriptions for active and passive skills, so players can review what they do, their effects, damage, duration and more.