Frozen Flame | Update №1: Portal to Christmas

Christmas Event

Ho ho ho! Hope that you behaved yourself this year because we have prepared a special gift. An island, filled to the brim with sounds of bells and smell of Christmas trees, is already available in the Sanctuary.

There you can meet Krampus, and every Pilgrim can find a lot of beautiful decorations in his bag. He is ready to part with them for luscious gingerbread - Arcana’s traditional festive dish. The more sweets you will find the more decorations for your house you will be able to acquire.

Look for the beacons in the Broken Valley - they will lead you to the Christmas presents with gingerbread (but, maybe, you will stumble across something even more interesting).

Brand new Christmas island: a portal appeared in Sanctuary.

New NPC-trader - Krampus.

New item: gingerbread. You can eat it (and get a speed boost) or exchange it for decorations with Krampus.

Christmas presents appeared everywhere!

Festive decorations

In winter, it is a custom to decorate not only the Christmas tree but also your own house. And decorations, which you can get from Krampus, will help you with that.

Wooden furniture, candles, lamps, and many other items will help you adorn your house and fill it with coziness and warmth. We will proceed to add more decorations in the future.

10 new decorations to embellish the interior.

Difficulty settings on the game start

It is important to us that everyone will be able to play Frozen Flame at their own pace. So we added a difficulty choice at the start of Local Play. You can also change the difficulty for already existing games.

For those who love customization, we added an option to ignore difficulty settings by using line bIgnoreDifficulty = true; in the Game.ini file.

Added difficulty setting in the local play

Gamepad improvements

This update brings you much-needed changes for gamepad controls: we have improved existing functions and added new ones. We also expanded gamepad support for inventory and other interfaces.

We have also introduced target lock into the game - now you will be able to choose and focus on one target.

You can expect even more improvements for gamepad controls in the future.

Gamepad is fully supported now.

Added target lock.

Added an option to decrease sensitivity even further.

Emotion menu

Dance, cry, laugh or scream - now it will be even easier to show your emotions in the game. The new menu allows you to choose any emotion without the need to type it in the chat.

Added a new emotion menu.

Idols of Broken Valley

Battles with the bosses of Broken Valley are now more dangerous than ever. Even the forces of nature will fight against you alongside the Cursed.

Poisonous thorns, fire traps, fierce blizzards - overcome these challenges to reach the boss. But this fight can’t be won with brute strength and sharp weapons - only with dexterity and wits.

Improved boss arenas in Broken Valley.

Stone stove

We saw that a lot of players place bonfires in their houses, so we decided to add a stone stove. It is not only a decoration but also a place to cook your food and keep you warm.

Now bonfires can only cook recipes that require one ingredient, while a stove allows you to cook 2-ingredient recipes.

New item: stone stove.

The number of cooking slots in bonfires was reduced to 1.

New Woodhead

We updated Woodhead’s model to make him look more otherworldly and magical. His animations were also improved.

Woodhead’s model was updated.

Player's requests

We listen to your feedback. And, to improve QoL even further, we have made some further changes to old mechanics or introduced entirely new ones:

Increased the drop rate of all berries and leaves.

Added a reward for an island with a huge monument (for the bravest).

Recipes that use full waterskin will no longer consume the item entirely, but give you empty waterskin back.

Sheltered effect now also protects you from the cold.

Mannequins can be placed on the ground now.

The number of slots in chests increased to 32.

Other changes

Gameplay

Reworked fountain interactions (now it is easier to collect water).

Increased interaction time with the Titan’s destruction mechanism.

Nibblers' health and precision were increased.

Reduced skeletons’ spawn time.

Removed headshot defense from masks of several cursed.

Reduced critical damage of two-handed swords.

The maximum number of planks in the stack was increased, while their weight was reduced.

Now you can pack teleports and jumping pads.

Increased quantity of resources sold by Cu.

Balance improvements.

Localization improvements.

Chests now drop a fixed amount of coins.

Map

Changed the placement of tablets for Cu’s quest.

Increased the number of several monsters in the Broken Valley.

Animations

New draw and hide animations for weapons.

New jump animations.

New knockdown animations.

Some fixes to bubble-hat animations.

Fixed protector mobs animations.

Interface

Now when you try to place a station on the ground you will see a tooltip on the building.

Now you can close the Book of Memories by pressing B.

Now you can close the building menu by pressing Esc.

Bug fixes

Fixed invisible barriers in Broken Valley that stopped arrows and fireballs.

Fixed an issue that created a second object in the archaeologist’s quest.

Fixed ability to teleport with over-encumbrance.

Fixed a bug that made the healing spell constant after leaving the game.

Fixed invulnerable monsters.

Fixed problems with interactions with musical gravestones.

Fixed an issue, when you could get stuck in Titan’s Head.

Fixed highlighting of several interactive objects.

Fixed cursed defender animations.

Fixed ghosts’ resistances.

Removed the inscription that told you to make a sacrifice near Titan’s chest.

Second “pack” button won’t appear on stations in the building mode.

The LevelUpFlameRate parameter works in local game.

