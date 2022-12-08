Small update to v1.0.1!

Hello!

In your feedback, you wrote to us that the text in the game is a bit difficult to read, and also pointed out some typos, so we quickly fixed everything.

In v1.0.1 we:

Slightly increased the text size in the main text window.

Made text boxes twice as less transparent.

Fixed some small flaws in text.

The difference is like:





Yes, the changes are minor, but we just wanted to say that your feedback is very important to us, so feel free to leave it and help us make the game better😊