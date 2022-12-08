Winter's Feast is Here!

Winter's Feast

The table is set for Winter’s Feast, and this year something new is being cooked up for our Survivors. They're going to have to work for it, of course.

Lots of festive activities provide entertainment for all our Survivors. Visit the Deerclops, See Klaus's Gem Deer! There's fun, food, and treats from the Festive Table, or start your own bakery. And lots more. Winter's feast is fun, forest, and fantasy all rolled into one!

An Uncommon Holiday

Winter skins have appeared to get our survivors into the winter spirit, and for a limited time, the chances of receiving a rare gift have been substantially increased!

Festive Holiday Attire

For the duration of the Winter's Feast event, players will have access to a free set of skins. The Yuletide Overcoat, Yuletide Frock, Jingly Tophat, Gingerbread Chest, and the Plum Pudding Cap.

New Snowfallen Skins

And keeping with Winter tradition, we have added new skins to the Snowfallen collection.



Complete Snowfallen Survivors Chest ($15.99)

This Snowfallen Chest contains the complete Snowfallen series of survivor skins.

Snowfallen Survivors Chest, Part III ($9.99)

This Snowfallen Chest contains skins for: Woodie, Wes, Maxwell, Wigfrid, Wormwood, Wurt, and Wanda.

Login Bonus Item:

And finally, players who login during the event will also be granted the Winter Hibearnation Vest.

And finally!

We're getting ready for a long Winter's Nap - but when we return we're going to have the next Lunar New Year event and it's almost time for our final character refresh and a new Roadmap!

DST just keeps getting bigger and better every year and we're looking forward to our new plans in 2023 and we can't wait to share.

That's it for now, we hope you all have a great Winter's Feast and we'll see you next year!