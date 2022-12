Hardcode for Flashbang and Smoke grenades are present

Aim Sensitivity Options

You can move behind Enemy NPCs unnoticed with lvl 3 Stealth

With lvl 4 Stealth, you can even sprint behind enemy NPCs unnoticed

If you wish try out the grenades, head over to the Queen Astrid Boulevard to pick them up. These mechanics are still very unpolished and will likely see some further work (as with most things).