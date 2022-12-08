TRAIL OUT | Xtreme Stunts! New big update

New big update: Xtreme Stunts!
⭐ New 3 stunts mode - Golf, Billiard, Renovation!
⭐ New cross map - Crash Test! Experimental map with traps
⭐ New car - Buffalo SR! And a new outfit - Stuntman!
⭐ Leaderboard for all stunts! All stunts now have more space for tactics to score points
⭐ Custom soundtrack, you can put in the game your own music instead default OST
⭐ Photomode! Make your epic screenshots
⭐ Reworked old stunts: Bowling, Darts!
- Updates roadmap page inside the game
- Halloween event has been removed but will be back soon in a separate mode
- Corrected English subtitles, they sound more correct in the voice
- Minor changes and fixes
Enjoy the game and waiting for your cool records and screenshots!
Changed files in this update