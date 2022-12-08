TRAIL OUT | Xtreme Stunts! New big update

New big update: Xtreme Stunts!

⭐ New 3 stunts mode - Golf, Billiard, Renovation!

⭐ New cross map - Crash Test! Experimental map with traps

⭐ New car - Buffalo SR! And a new outfit - Stuntman!

⭐ Leaderboard for all stunts! All stunts now have more space for tactics to score points

⭐ Custom soundtrack, you can put in the game your own music instead default OST

⭐ Photomode! Make your epic screenshots

⭐ Reworked old stunts: Bowling, Darts!

Updates roadmap page inside the game

Halloween event has been removed but will be back soon in a separate mode

Corrected English subtitles, they sound more correct in the voice

Minor changes and fixes















Enjoy the game and waiting for your cool records and screenshots!