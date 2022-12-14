Christmas Update, Legendary Dungeon and Weekend Events

Hello heroes!

Ho ho ho, has anyone ordered a Christmas update? ❄🎅 With our UPDATE 15.0, the Legendary Dungeon will open its snowy doors again on December 16 at 16 CET. In addition to familiar enemies, you can expect new and even frostier monsters that intend to spoil your Christmas feast. Besides, you seem to have been particularly well-behaved this year, so you can earn new Legendary items! Watch the official teaser now: xxx

But that's not all! The most efficient treasure hunters among you can expect a brand-new Legendary Dungeon mode with even more Legendary items and resources for you!

You'll find the changelog with the complete list of new features, improvements and fixed bugs at the bottom of this post. *

Moreover, get ready for the following WEEKEND EVENTS from Friday to Sunday: Crazy Mushroom Harvest, Glorious Gold Galore, Witches' Dance, Forge Frenzy Festival, Assembly of Awesome Animals, Days of Doomed Souls & Tidy Toilet Time.

CHANGELOG 15.0:

New features

o Legendary Dungeon

• New "Lord of the Things" iteration

• New enemies

• Four new bosses and voice-overs

• Three new Legendary items (helmet, ring, lucky charm)

o Optional new Legendary Dungeon mode: Legendary Dungeon Ultimate

o Increased level cap from 700 to 800

Improvements

o General

• Resources from quests and the Legendary Dungeon are directly credited now instead of being stored in the inventory

• Optimized performance

• Epic Quest Extravaganza

• Guaranteed first epic for completing the next but one quest after drinking the first beer

• Guaranteed second epic for completing the next but one quest after drinking the tenth beer

o Underworld

• Increased capacity of gold pit

o Completed pet requirements for the following languages

• Slovakian

• Corrected requirements of water pet 19 in Polish translation

o User interface improvements

• Legendary Dungeon

• Reminder if not all items have been claimed yet

• Pets

• Highlight of the selected fruit

• Highlight when hovering over a pet with the cursor

• Fortress

• Gem mine and Hall of Knights: improved text allocation of info screens

• Underworld

• Adjusted positions of progress bars

• Missing rescource costs have a red text now, and the confirmation buttons are grayed out

Fixed bugs

o Payment

• Potion of Eternal Life always has a sales value except when gained via vouchers

o Guild

• Fixed display of guild members

• Hall of Fame now correctly displayed after leaving guild

• Joining guild no longer causes long loading times

o Dungeons

• Double attack of Samowar the Pale (Light Dungeon, Ash Mountain) correctly works now

• Dungeon description in portrait mode always completely displayed now

• Fixed unlock requirements and descriptions in Italian and Hungarian

• Fight against Doppelganger (Pyramid of Madness) correctly displayed and fight log saved in inbox now

o Underworld

• Fixed "lure hero" function for highest ranked-player in Hall of Fame

o Pets

• Pets and habitats correctly unlock now

o Events

• Price for Quicksand Hourglass correctly displayed now

o Login

• Fixed display of duplicate accounts

o Mail

• Ignoring a player via friend list works now

Mobile app

Improvements

o Flying Tube

• Fixed "skip quest" button

o Hall of Fame

• Attributes are correctly displayed on portrait mode now

o Arena

• Tooltip of enemy now correctly disappears

o Arena Manager

• Shortened scroll bar for better clarity