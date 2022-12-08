Christmas Event 2022

Tis the season to be jolly, and we think you'll have every reason to smile (or scream!) during this year's DEVOUR Christmas Event, which will run from 8th December at 10am PST until 27th December at 10am PST. We're celebrating by giving players the opportunity to unlock a unique new outfit and a collectable festive robe, and enjoy an EXP boost. Once unlocked, both the outfit and robe will remain available to you after the event has ended.

During the event, players can unlock this chilling new outfit for Zara by beating any map on Hard or Nightmare, while playing as her.

To unlock this robe, you'll need to find and collect the 40 Christmas presents hidden across all 4 of DEVOUR's maps. Once unlocked, the robe will remain available to you after the Christmas event has ended. For players who unlocked this robe last year, they will need to collect the 10 presents on The Town map in order to retain ownership of the robe. (We apologise for any frustration this causes: it's related to some technical issues and not intentional!).

EXP Boost

Who said the holiday season has to be merry and bright? Take on the forces of darkness this Christmas and enjoy a 1.5X EXP boost until December 27th.

V3.3 Changelog

Added Zara unlockable 'Snowball Fright' outfit

Added 40 collectible presents across maps

Added unlockable Christmas robe

Fixed a bug with thunder volume for indoors and outdoors

Added Christmas theme to menu music

As we revealed in our previous post, we're currently working on our upcoming new map The Slaughterhouse, due for release in 2023. Keep an eye out here, on Discord and on Twitter for more details in future. We're moving as quickly as we can with development on it without sacrificing quality. We know you love more info, so here's another asset we've developed. Any ideas? (don't worry, we're not going DBD on you all!)

As we move towards the end of 2022, we'd like to take this opportunity to say how grateful we are for your continued support. For various reasons, this year has been a particularly challenging one for the DEVOUR team and we are grateful to you all for sticking with us. We are as excited as ever about DEVOUR and its future, and committed to bringing you all many more scares!

However you enjoy the holidays, the whole team at DEVOUR would like to wish each of you a very Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year.

Twitter: @DEVOUR_GAME

Discord: https://discord.gg/q4tTa2Z