Hi folks, the big new feature in this update is Domination Mode, which you enable from the pre-game victory panel. Also, there is a button on the results screen, which switches your game into Domination Mode so you can keep playing, if someone else wins.
v1.0.4.5
- Domination Mode buttons added to pre-game victory panel and Create Game page in lobby.
- Keep Playing button added to results screen.
- New DLC map, Indonesia, can be played by everyone in multiplayer (if someone who owns it creates a game on it).
- Opportunities that give you a crown are now disabled if you have a 4 crown wonder selected.
- New 72h/turn timer in multiplayer.
- Fixed multiplayer edge case that could lead to a game getting stuck if someone left just before the turn ended.
- New sounds in the run up to your multiplayer game starting.
- Slightly increased duration of conquest phase of end turn sequence.
- Fixed incorrect terrain under some starting cities (affected a few opportunities).
- Fixed some incorrect empire difficulty ratings, which we had overwritten in a recent patch.
- Fixed some translation errors.
Known Issue: Some of the opportunities, which appear in the earlier chapters of the Story Campaign, should not be seen until later chapters. We have a hotfix coming tonight for this!
