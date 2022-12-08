Hi folks, the big new feature in this update is Domination Mode, which you enable from the pre-game victory panel. Also, there is a button on the results screen, which switches your game into Domination Mode so you can keep playing, if someone else wins.

v1.0.4.5

Domination Mode buttons added to pre-game victory panel and Create Game page in lobby.

Keep Playing button added to results screen.

New DLC map, Indonesia, can be played by everyone in multiplayer (if someone who owns it creates a game on it).

Opportunities that give you a crown are now disabled if you have a 4 crown wonder selected.

New 72h/turn timer in multiplayer.

Fixed multiplayer edge case that could lead to a game getting stuck if someone left just before the turn ended.

New sounds in the run up to your multiplayer game starting.

Slightly increased duration of conquest phase of end turn sequence.

Fixed incorrect terrain under some starting cities (affected a few opportunities).

Fixed some incorrect empire difficulty ratings, which we had overwritten in a recent patch.

Fixed some translation errors.

Known Issue: Some of the opportunities, which appear in the earlier chapters of the Story Campaign, should not be seen until later chapters. We have a hotfix coming tonight for this!