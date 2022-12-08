 Skip to content

Ozymandias update for 8 December 2022

Domination Mode!

Ozymandias update for 8 December 2022

Build 10108119

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks, the big new feature in this update is Domination Mode, which you enable from the pre-game victory panel. Also, there is a button on the results screen, which switches your game into Domination Mode so you can keep playing, if someone else wins.
v1.0.4.5

  • Domination Mode buttons added to pre-game victory panel and Create Game page in lobby.
  • Keep Playing button added to results screen.
  • New DLC map, Indonesia, can be played by everyone in multiplayer (if someone who owns it creates a game on it).
  • Opportunities that give you a crown are now disabled if you have a 4 crown wonder selected.
  • New 72h/turn timer in multiplayer.
  • Fixed multiplayer edge case that could lead to a game getting stuck if someone left just before the turn ended.
  • New sounds in the run up to your multiplayer game starting.
  • Slightly increased duration of conquest phase of end turn sequence.
  • Fixed incorrect terrain under some starting cities (affected a few opportunities).
  • Fixed some incorrect empire difficulty ratings, which we had overwritten in a recent patch.
  • Fixed some translation errors.
    Known Issue: Some of the opportunities, which appear in the earlier chapters of the Story Campaign, should not be seen until later chapters. We have a hotfix coming tonight for this!

