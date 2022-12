Share · View all patches · Build 10108089 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 18:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is a regular update, the changes:

add script up to chapter 18 (out of 22),

add bosses MaxHP modifier option x(0.5; 1; 1.5),

can disable automatic open save menu,

nerf Spellblade divine skill.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: bosses MaxHP x1.5 matches older version.