1.1 Patch Notes

We are happy to let you all know that patch 1.1 for Pentiment is now available to download. This patch includes the following:

• Endris has a new minigame that can be found at the beginning of Act 1

• Logic issue with the Final Day of Law and Judgment has been fixed to prevent people from being condemned if they were never accused

• Telling Father Gernot your evidence against a character in Act II will no longer automatically prevent you from speaking with that character in the future. There is now a Persuade check in place that can allow the conversation to continue.

• Credits have been adjusted and updated to contain various additions and fixes

• Parallax has been added to the meadow

• Credits speed can now be adjusted, speeding up, slowing down, pausing, or reversing

• You can now skip the intro

• Created hybrid input option that keeps mouse active when using keyboard and mouse

• Added an instant dialogue display option

• Fixed bugs with the input mapper

• Various Bug Fixes and Improvements