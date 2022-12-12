 Skip to content

Pentiment update for 12 December 2022

1.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10108045

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to let you all know that patch 1.1 for Pentiment is now available to download. This patch includes the following:

• Endris has a new minigame that can be found at the beginning of Act 1
• Logic issue with the Final Day of Law and Judgment has been fixed to prevent people from being condemned if they were never accused
• Telling Father Gernot your evidence against a character in Act II will no longer automatically prevent you from speaking with that character in the future. There is now a Persuade check in place that can allow the conversation to continue.
• Credits have been adjusted and updated to contain various additions and fixes
• Parallax has been added to the meadow
• Credits speed can now be adjusted, speeding up, slowing down, pausing, or reversing
• You can now skip the intro
• Created hybrid input option that keeps mouse active when using keyboard and mouse
• Added an instant dialogue display option
• Fixed bugs with the input mapper
• Various Bug Fixes and Improvements

