Inside Jennifer V.O. UPDATE

You asked for it, and it's on us to deliver it!

The highly enticipated Inside Jennifer voice over update is finally here. All you need to do is update your game and enjoy the new features.

Inside Jennifer Steambuild 2.0 UPDATES

Voice over for Jennifer (Other characters will be added in a future update)

All Images Have Been Retouched (And reduced in size)

Added Background Music (For all the people that love elevators)

Achievements (They finally work now)

Unlocked scenes/re-live (Here you can re-watch all sexy scenes you unlocked in the game)

Best regards,

Inceton Games Team