Central Update 3

Central Employees,

We understand your frustration with the current power outages and we assure you we're taking every step to bring our people home. But... let's not forget the importance of the work we're doing here. Lastly, we want to remind you that the work you're do is propriety and not to be discussed with any government employees you encounter while working.



We have worked tirelessly to make sure our employees are preparing for anything they encounter during a work day. Daily exercises are proven to increase your stamina throughout the work day and give you that extra edge should anything terrible be chasing you.

Central also provides agility training to all employees regardless of physique. We've hired the best brands to ensure you're able to operate at 100% while in your protective suit. Whether that's to prevent back strain while working on a computer or peaking around a corner to check for danger.

Finally, we've invested tremendous effort is our mesh network IMU's which help us keep track of your location and distress levels.

Your efforts to improve the world will not be in vain,

Central CEO