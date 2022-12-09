This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

Thank you for waiting for “Paragon: The Overprime”’s Early Access!

Additionally, we would like to thank you for your interest in our previous playtests and events.

Rewards for participated events will be sent out sequentially.

Please read below for details.

Event Reward Distribution Schedule

◎ Events Participated with a Discord Account

I’m an Expert Share Your Exhilarating Moments! Overprime Meme CBT Highlight The Final Touch for Overprime! Overprime Steam Wishlist Welcome to the Overprime Community!

*Reward Distribution Schedule and Instructions

Coupons that can be used in-game will be sent sequentially through Discord DM.

*Notes

If your Discord DM setting is disabled, you will be unable to receive the reward.

To receive the in-game coupon reward, go to the cog/settings menu on the top right of the game screen → Account → Redeem Coupon.

◎ Events Participated with a Platform (Steam/Epic) Account

Paragon is Back! When is the Final Test? Community Tournament (Agnis Cup) Support

*Reward Distribution Schedule and Instructions

Access the game through the platform the event was participated in and create an account until December 31, 2022 to receive the reward through the in-game Post Box. (The reward will be sent out sequentially until January 31. 2023)

*Notes

You must access the game through the platform that the event was participated in to receive the reward.

Only accounts created before December 31, 2022 will receive the reward.

The reward will be sent out sequentially through the in-game Post Box until January 31, 2023.

◎ Other Events

Information on other events scheduled for reward distribution will be provided through future announcements.

We would like to thank our Warriors for waiting patiently.

We will do our best to send out the rewards as quickly as possible.

Thank you.