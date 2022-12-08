Patch v 0.5.0.1208

Hello everyone! Our new patch is out.

Infinity Mode

Added Experience reward for beating veterans and Bosses in infinity mode. Every 50 nights this experience gained is doubled.

After night 150, enemy hunters' maxHP no longer scales up. Instead, they will gain 1 power one night, 1 strength, 1 intelligence, and 1 constitution the next.

Healing potion now heals 10% of Lord's maximum HP. (was +30 HP, which didn't scale at all in higher nights, making it an ineffective choice.)

Bug Fixes

Fixed Settings issues that did not save your changes.

There was an issue where, when enemy hunters killed minions with multiple AOE attacks, it would deal one more damage to all units for each minion that died. This is now fixed.

"Damage Reduction" and "Dodge Chance" are now properly capped at 80%.

Fixed an issue where "Phoenix Essence" trinket did not reset cooldown of skills that had initial cooldowns.

Decor storage level 3 no longer grants decors that only work for Blood school while other schools are being played.

Fixed an issue where library level 3 "Gain 1 perk every 4 nights" bonus did not work after night 12.

There was an issue where, if the Vampire Lord killed the last enemy hunter with a multiple-hit attack, combat wouldn't end automatically, and you needed to press the End Turn button. This has been fixed.

Terror Fame

We received a lot of feedback stating that Prestige was the most powerful fame tree most people went for. Without nerfing Prestige we wanted to give the Terror tree something more unique that you can't earn at other places and buff the tree overall. (The Seduction tree will also have changes in the upcoming patches.)

Heres the changes:

At 6 points: Start of every turn apply 1 Weak to all enemies.

At 12 points: All castle minions damage is increased by 5.

At 30 points: On top of 2 terror rooms, also gain 1 additional perk choice.

At 42 points: All castle minions damage is increased by an additional 10.

At 60 points: Start combat with 1 "Power" per greater minion in castle.

Ferocity

"Cheatdeath" skill cooldown is reduced from 8 to 5 turns.

"Obliterate" skill AP cost is reduced from 5 to 4 AP. Damage is increased from 40 to 60 physical damage. Empowered bonus damage gained increased from 30 to 40 physical damage.

"Relentless" skill AP cost reduced from 3 to 2 AP.

"Crystalize Quicksand" skill now gives 3 crystalize stacks instead of 2.

Hunters

Captain Torlan “Anchor” Fletcher now drops his treasures when he loses 10% HP ( was every 100HP). This should fix this mechanic in a meaningfull way in higher radiances and high infinity nights.

Improvements

Added a Retry button at credits screen. This repeats your last lord/school and castle choice and instantly starts a new game.

Mastery and Energy Perks no longer show as options in the perk screen if they are already capped.

UI