2023 Season 1 Hotfix 1 [2022.12.08.01]

2023 Season 1 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2022.12.08.01]

This Hotfix contains a variety of fixes and updates for the 2023 Season 1 Release.

iRACING UI:

Paint Shop

Fixed an issue where a variety of vehicles were appearing with dents and scrapes in the Paint Shop while high shader quality was in use. Now, in order to see how your car will look with severe scrape damage, you’ll have to go do it yourself out on the track!

SIMULATION:

Active Reset

Fixed an issue where vehicle fuel level and the ignition state were not correctly being restored when Active Reset was Run.

Fixed an issue where the default Custom Sector Start and End Points created by Active Reset were not working when the car was traveling above 120mph. The extra space that is added before the Custom Sector line is drawn is now scaled with velocity, so that the car no longer misses the Custom Sector Start Point.

Physics

Fixed an issue where vehicle collisions were disabled during Heat Racing Sessions if the preceding Session included separate run groups.

Graphics

Fixed an issue where the Field of View slider in the Graphics Options Menu was no longer functional.

Fixed an issue where some crowds could appear to be coated in metal or shiny mud.

Force Feedback

A new setting, “[Force Feedback] enableRunawayProtection=1”, has been added to the “app.ini” file. Setting this toggle to “0” turns off all Force Feedback Runaway protections and it should ONLY be set if you are using a Force Feedback Joystick.

CARS:

<Car Class> GT3 Cars

For the New Damage Model, reduced the friction coefficients on the rub blocks to prevent snagging on soft surfaces.

<Car Class> NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Trucks

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

Fixed an issue where these cars appeared to be using the incorrect aero package at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

ARCA Menards Chevrolet Impala

iRacing setups have been updated.

BMW M Hybrid V8

For the New Damage Model, fixed an issue where the front hazard lights were remaining lit even after the nose was removed by damage.

For the New Damage Model, reduced the friction coefficients on the lateral sides of the car to prevent snagging on soft surfaces.

Fixed some digital display settings issues with traction control and brake bias.

Dallara P217

For the New Damage Model, reduced the friction coefficients on the lateral sides of the car to prevent snagging on soft surfaces.

Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance

For the New Damage Model, fixed an issue where floor contacts were not causing sparks.

Fixed an issue where the driver name was being stamped over the rear wing.

TRACKS:

Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours

Some corner-cut penalties have been increased.

Some missing wall end-caps have been added.

Circuit Park Zandvoort

Patched a hole in the world.

Daytona International Speedway

(Oval - 2008) - Fixed an issue where the starting grid was not expanded to 60 entrants as advertised.

Five Flags Speedway

Lighting has been improved.

Lincoln Speedway

Night lighting has been added and enabled. The team of lamplighters who made this happen have now moved on to work on Lucas Oil Speedway next!

The flagger booth is now a solid object.

Road America

Removed a newly formed track bump.

Sebring International Raceway

Catch fences have been updated.

Terrain textures have been improved.

Fixed an issue with a flashing ground texture.

Texas Motor Speedway

(Oval) - Fixed an issue where the starting grid was not expanded to 60 entrants as advertised.

Twin Ring Motegi

(Oval) - Fixed an issue where the starting grid was not expanded to 60 entrants as advertised.