Start11 1.36 Changelog (Steam release 12/12/2022)

Start11 1.36 is a culmination of many prior betas.
Start11 1.36 Changelog
- Fixed an issue with OS MinWidth entry for taskbar having bad data causing very small taskbar buttons
Start11 1.35 Changelog
-
Fixed a crash possibility for Windows 10 style when dragging an icon from the left to the right if no groups to place it in existed.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1811010/discussions/0/3598968030053576538/
-
Further WB compatibility tweaks:
- Fix when the skin not working correctly with the Win10/Win11 styles when not offset from the taskbar.
- Fixes issues with WB skins with animated start menus
- Fixes an off-by-1 clipping issue on custom images for shortcuts when in Win10 style
- Fixes two-row taskbar with WB not being right on Win11
Start11 1.34 Changelog
- Fix for taskbar having a solid background when a WB theme is in use when using a theme that does not use taskbar blur noted here:
- https://forums.stardock.com/515472/get;3869927
- ty for the report hashonboat
Start11 1.33 Changelog
- Updated version to 1.33
- Compatibility fixes for WindowBlinds 11
Start11 1.32 Changelog
- Addressed remaining conditions where taskbar thumbnail images could be misaligned.
- Resolved an issue with the taskbar not being able to be resized on 22H2 sometimes
- Resolved an issue with small taskbar and the system tray icons being cut to one row vs two on 22H2 when using enhanced taskbar with a one-row taskbar
- Optimized Start11 startup
- Resolved an issue with the system tray icons on 22H2 in rare circumstances not repainting the background under them / under the network+sound icons
- Resolved an issue with dragging taskbar buttons where if you left the taskbar area then it would jump between insertion points and not allow any drag to be successful
- Fixes https://forums.stardock.com/515349 and a resource leak found when using with WB11
- Tweaked engage Cortana mode to resolve a potential issue with it not always engaging if you opened Cortana just before the start menu
- Changed Win11 menu so if you disable Start11 search the search field will disappear by default but will respect the option to show/hide the field too
- Tweak for Search mode in Win7 skins to be light mode
- Change to Start11 running to hopefully workaround some PowerShell issues on shutdown for some users in edge cases.
- This change will potentially impact support for third-party apps which can launch Start11 such as DisplayFusion. It should detect this correctly but if not adding a registry key of type string with value "1" called AllowThirdPartyTaskbars to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8 should revert to the old system.
- Fixed issue with recolored start menu textures using OS accent color not refreshing on color change
- Icon overflow (hidden icons) with new Win11 taskbar (insider dev/beta) now shows correctly when the taskbar is at the top of the screen.
- Added support for setting the taskbar button size (unless there is insufficient room) when allowing Start11 to enhance the taskbar via the OS regkey MinWidth stored at HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Desktop\WindowMetrics Unlike on Win10, this will scale for dpi correctly allowing consistency over multiple monitors with different scale factors.
- Tweaked sign-out / shutdown menus when in Dark taskbar mode to use a dark menu rather than light.
- Tweak to resolve an issue with the line on the taskbar in 22H2 being too transparent when in dark mode
- Tweaked default taskbar transparency on Win11 22H2 when in dark mode as slightly too solid by default
- Resolved crash changing custom icon for a tile in Win10 menu (or custom image on Win11 menu) if you move the mouse over the menu whilst picking
- Fixed an issue with excessive titlebar caption changes in apps triggering excessive refreshes of the taskbar causing a lag issue on the taskbar with enhanced taskbar enabled.
- Resolved crash issue when searching for more than 31 chars in a single word
- Dragging two or more items into a Win11 group in the menu no longer causes a resort to put the newest one to the far left
- Resolved issue with progress bars on combined taskbar buttons not always showing correctly
- Resolved issue with some pinned shortcuts (imported from the OS menu) not showing the jump lists on right-click in Win10/11 menu mode
- Resolved issue with being unable to pin steam apps to win7/modern menu from search
- Taskbar search mini preview should reposition itself correctly after a brief pause on the initial show when using centered taskbar mode on 22H2
- WB skins should now support blur on the background of the startmenu (Win7/modern). May require WB 11 beta 2
- Win10/11 style all programs list now respects icon set for folders vs using a default icon
- Taskbar thumbnail popup window will no longer go partially offscreen with a very large number of windows owned by a single app when using enhanced taskbar on Windows 11
- Tweak to thumbnail popup window positioning when in center mode with enhanced taskbar
- Resolved issue with not being able to right-click on the first 50 pixels of the taskbar when in center mode with enhanced taskbar in Win11
- Fixed issue with double animation with WFX start menu animations enabled (To use you MUST disable the Start11 animation in Start11 first)
Feedback for this release should be logged here:
https://forums.stardock.com/515842/start11-136-release-issue-report-thread
Thanks for the support.
Sean Drohan
Stardock Product Lifecycle Manager
Changed files in this update