 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Start11 update for 12 December 2022

Start11 1.36 Changelog (Steam release 12/12/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 10107701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Start11 1.36 is a culmination of many prior betas.

Start11 1.36 Changelog

  • Fixed an issue with OS MinWidth entry for taskbar having bad data causing very small taskbar buttons

Start11 1.35 Changelog

  • Fixed a crash possibility for Windows 10 style when dragging an icon from the left to the right if no groups to place it in existed.
    https://steamcommunity.com/app/1811010/discussions/0/3598968030053576538/

  • Further WB compatibility tweaks:

    • Fix when the skin not working correctly with the Win10/Win11 styles when not offset from the taskbar.
    • Fixes issues with WB skins with animated start menus
    • Fixes an off-by-1 clipping issue on custom images for shortcuts when in Win10 style
    • Fixes two-row taskbar with WB not being right on Win11

Start11 1.34 Changelog

Start11 1.33 Changelog

  • Updated version to 1.33
  • Compatibility fixes for WindowBlinds 11

Start11 1.32 Changelog

  • Addressed remaining conditions where taskbar thumbnail images could be misaligned.
  • Resolved an issue with the taskbar not being able to be resized on 22H2 sometimes
  • Resolved an issue with small taskbar and the system tray icons being cut to one row vs two on 22H2 when using enhanced taskbar with a one-row taskbar
  • Optimized Start11 startup
  • Resolved an issue with the system tray icons on 22H2 in rare circumstances not repainting the background under them / under the network+sound icons
  • Resolved an issue with dragging taskbar buttons where if you left the taskbar area then it would jump between insertion points and not allow any drag to be successful
  • Fixes https://forums.stardock.com/515349 and a resource leak found when using with WB11
  • Tweaked engage Cortana mode to resolve a potential issue with it not always engaging if you opened Cortana just before the start menu
  • Changed Win11 menu so if you disable Start11 search the search field will disappear by default but will respect the option to show/hide the field too
  • Tweak for Search mode in Win7 skins to be light mode
  • Change to Start11 running to hopefully workaround some PowerShell issues on shutdown for some users in edge cases.
  • This change will potentially impact support for third-party apps which can launch Start11 such as DisplayFusion. It should detect this correctly but if not adding a registry key of type string with value "1" called AllowThirdPartyTaskbars to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8 should revert to the old system.
  • Fixed issue with recolored start menu textures using OS accent color not refreshing on color change
  • Icon overflow (hidden icons) with new Win11 taskbar (insider dev/beta) now shows correctly when the taskbar is at the top of the screen.
  • Added support for setting the taskbar button size (unless there is insufficient room) when allowing Start11 to enhance the taskbar via the OS regkey MinWidth stored at HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Desktop\WindowMetrics Unlike on Win10, this will scale for dpi correctly allowing consistency over multiple monitors with different scale factors.
  • Tweaked sign-out / shutdown menus when in Dark taskbar mode to use a dark menu rather than light.
  • Tweak to resolve an issue with the line on the taskbar in 22H2 being too transparent when in dark mode
  • Tweaked default taskbar transparency on Win11 22H2 when in dark mode as slightly too solid by default
  • Resolved crash changing custom icon for a tile in Win10 menu (or custom image on Win11 menu) if you move the mouse over the menu whilst picking
  • Fixed an issue with excessive titlebar caption changes in apps triggering excessive refreshes of the taskbar causing a lag issue on the taskbar with enhanced taskbar enabled.
  • Resolved crash issue when searching for more than 31 chars in a single word
  • Dragging two or more items into a Win11 group in the menu no longer causes a resort to put the newest one to the far left
  • Resolved issue with progress bars on combined taskbar buttons not always showing correctly
  • Resolved issue with some pinned shortcuts (imported from the OS menu) not showing the jump lists on right-click in Win10/11 menu mode
  • Resolved issue with being unable to pin steam apps to win7/modern menu from search
  • Taskbar search mini preview should reposition itself correctly after a brief pause on the initial show when using centered taskbar mode on 22H2
  • WB skins should now support blur on the background of the startmenu (Win7/modern). May require WB 11 beta 2
  • Win10/11 style all programs list now respects icon set for folders vs using a default icon
  • Taskbar thumbnail popup window will no longer go partially offscreen with a very large number of windows owned by a single app when using enhanced taskbar on Windows 11
  • Tweak to thumbnail popup window positioning when in center mode with enhanced taskbar
  • Resolved issue with not being able to right-click on the first 50 pixels of the taskbar when in center mode with enhanced taskbar in Win11
  • Fixed issue with double animation with WFX start menu animations enabled (To use you MUST disable the Start11 animation in Start11 first)

Feedback for this release should be logged here:
https://forums.stardock.com/515842/start11-136-release-issue-report-thread

Thanks for the support.
Sean Drohan
Stardock Product Lifecycle Manager

Changed files in this update

Depot 1811011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link