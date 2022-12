Share · View all patches · Build 10107611 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 17:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Howdy Partners!

Party-friends matchmaking (Beta):

Send friend requests.

Add friends to your party.

Queue up together in 2vs2 and 3vs3 matches.

Select your profile icons: free icons are available.

Also 3vs3 quick games are open now.

-Custom Loading cards:



Have a different loading design card with your nickname and title over it.

See you in town!

The next Update will include party improvements and Co-op vs bots.

Stay Tuned