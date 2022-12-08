 Skip to content

SYNTHETIK 2 update for 8 December 2022

U8 - Annihilation - Mega Update

Hey everyone!
The new huge update is finally out!
Click the button for all the details!

Let us know what you think and have fun!

  • FFG

_Known issue:
There seems to be an issue with mods sometimes preventing the game from loading, we are looking into a fix right now, a new build is coming up.

Please go to "YOURNAME/appdata/lowcalrow/FlowFire/Synthetik2" in your windows explorer
You can temporarily delete or move away the files the folders: "Downloaded Depots" and "modio-" and "depotselection" file until the fix is deployed

If you get a black screen overlay issue, change your quality settings back and forth, which will fix it. We think we fixed it but we can't be 100% sure._

