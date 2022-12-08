Yeehaw! The new DLC is here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175260/Escape_Simulator_Wild_West_DLC/

We hope you're ready for a rootin'-tootin' escape adventure, because the Wild West DLC is out now! The Wild West DLC features four additional rooms: The Sheriff's Office, The Saloon, The Bank and the Post Office and The Train. Of course, you'll need some matching clothes to fit the occasion, so the DLC also includes two new outfits. Will you dress up as a sleek sheriff or a rugged outlaw? The choice is yours!

Ready to embark on this new adventure? Don't wait a minute longer and purchase the Wild West DLC right here! YEEHAW!

All cleaned up! 🧹

Bugs are pesky little things, aren't they? Before you know it, you have an infestation on your hands. Obviously, no one wants that for Escape Simulator! That is why all of the bug reports and general feedback we receive from our community is always extremely valuable to us.

Over the past few weeks, we have been working hard to address as many of your reports as possible. To make sure you get the fully optimized Wild West experience, we are also releasing an additional update today. This update should fix a great amount of known bugs and issues. Through this update, we hope to enhance the Escape Simulator experience even further. It is of great importance to us that anyone who supports our game gets to fully enjoy Escape Simulator as it was intended. You can find a full overview of the different bugs that were addressed right here.

Come hang out with us!

To celebrate the release of the Wild West DLC, we are doing another Escape Simulator livestream today at 8PM CET! We'll be answering any questions you might have about the new DLC. Additionally, we will announce the two lucky winners of the Wild West DLC fanart contest! Be sure to tune in and come hang out with us on Steam, Twitch or YouTube!

We still have a lot more exciting things planned for Escape Simulator, so be sure to keep an eye out on our channels for future updates! Can't get enough of the game and want to talk to other players or room builders? Then please consider joining our official Discord or subreddit! In the meantime, we want to thank all of you once again for your ongoing support. We hope everyone will enjoy these four new rooms and we can't wait to hear what you think!



All aboard the hype train!

♥ Pine team