Patch 1.01 - Climbing improvement and Virtual Desktop users imrpovements

Hey All,

Thanks to all the feedback we received from our players on discord we made a first small patch that aims to give all of you a more stable experience.

Added additional safeties to climbing so it is less likely to fall out of bounds while pulling yourself up to a platform.

Added a clear way how to interact with the application when you use Virtual Desktop

Please let us know on our discord how you like the change and how we can continue improving the game!

Kind regards,

Koen