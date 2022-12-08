Patch 0.13 : An ingenious addition!

Hello fellow outlaws,

Bumpty is back and you know what that means? A new update is here!

We know you're looking forward to the Undertaker and we're working hard on it (as you can see in the following gif) and can now say it'll be here shortly.

In order to include the Undertaker in the game, we will have to re-organize the waves and, therefore, the average duration of a run. At the moment, with 2 acts and without counting the boss fights, a run lasts 16 minutes, we were wondering how long you would like a run to last for. 18, 21 or 24 minutes? You can vote for your preference on the following link:

https://take.quiz-maker.com/poll4622033xc9744409-145

In the meantime, however, leaving you with nothing is out of the question. Give a warm welcome to our newest addition (- spoiler alert - click the black bars for more): R0B3RT!

When he was still human, Robert was the greatest genius the world ever knew. Above all, he wanted to improve and facilitate the lives of as many people as possible on a day-to-day basis, but in a world where the only available energy is that of steam, his endless ingenuity required a quantity of physical and financial resources far beyond his means. To carry out his research, he therefore had to appeal to generous donors, which is how he met the sinister Undertaker whose wealth (admittedly of dubious origin) was considerable.

Unfortunately, where Robert thought he could use his patron's resources as he saw fit, he quickly realized that such resources did not come for free. The majority of his time was therefore devoted to the creation of weapons and / or technologies allowing the Undertaker to always be one step ahead of its competitors.

Robert knew that he could never be able to concentrate on his great humanitarian project while he was under the yoke of this evil stockholder but he could not simply escape his grasp either. He secretly developed the R0B3RT project, a metal body unbothered by time and primary needs in which he could transfer his consciousness at the sole cost of losing his weak carnal envelope. On a world scale, an affordable price in his eyes. After months of work, the project was ready and before transferring his consciousness into this new body, Robert destroyed all his research and as many weapons as he could. Robert, now R0B3RT, pretended to be dead and escaped from the clutches of his "benefactor".

Now, R0B3RT is trying to complete the first step of his grand plan: to rid the valley of the menace that is the Undertaker.

In addition to this new character, you will find the rest of the set of objects that we shared with you on our discord (as a reminder, if you want to join it, here it is: https://discord.gg/Xtptj5UPWQ).

And that's it for today, see you in 2 weeks for the next update.

You can read the entire patch below.

Enjoy!

Content

New Items

Steamtech Turret:

[spoiler]Starting weapon for R0B3RT - Gain an automatic turret, it fires 2x faster than you but cuts your attack speed by 3.[/spoiler]

After Image:

[spoiler]The cooldown of your dashes is reduced by 50% when you move.[/spoiler]

Chakra:

[spoiler]When one of your dash is ready, create an explosion that deals 100% of your damage in an area around you. Gain 1 momentum.[/spoiler]

Drinks on the House:

[spoiler]70% of enemy attacks are less accurate.[/spoiler]

Runing on Fumes:

[spoiler]When you run out of dashes, you gain 20% speed, 100% critical damage, and 10% damage.[/spoiler]

Gameplay and quality of life

Added an indicator to show the direction of chests and turret when they are outside the player's line of sight

Balancing

Supreme Staff of Mezcal - attack speed reduction -50% -> -30%

Ollin - attack speed reduction: 0% -> - 20%

Nigel - base attack speed: 1/s -> 1.5/s

Nigel - Base damage: 20 -> 30

Sound improvements

Added specific sounds for Roger and Natoko when taking damage

"Hotfixes" in version 0.12