Season Pass, DLC #1 & Domination Mode

Hi everyone,

The first Ozymandias DLC is out now and includes a new map: Indonesia!

● Allow games to happen with all wonders turned off and allow players to switch to this mode via a Keep Playing button on the results screen. In this mode, only defeating all your opponents will win you the game.

● You should still be able to get the achievement if you first failed to win in a normal game but then won after clicking Keep Playing.

● Allow players to choose to start a game in this mode as follows:

Pre-Game Victory Panel: Add a crossed swords icon next to the reroll one, which turned all the wonders off and displayed "To the death!" in place of the crown target. (Could also let players turn the wonders off manually for the same effect.)

MP Create Game Page: Allow the player to manually turn off all the wonders and, in this case, "To the death!" would appear instead of the crown target.

🐫 Roadmap

Here's what we have in store for you: 5 more DLCs and 5 more free updates!

Enjoy!