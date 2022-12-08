Patch Notes Dec 08

Patch notes:
Buffs
All modifiers buffed.
Items:
- Blue Hedgehog: Armor and MR triggers from 10/4/1 to 5/2/1.
- Buster Sword: Buffed stun duration from 1s to 1.5s.
- Greed Egg: Reward crystals from 7/15/30 to 8/16/40.
- Blue Gelatine: From 14/21/35 armor to 16/30/56.
- Waraji: Movement Speed from 6/10/20 to 20/35/70.
- Golden Foot: Movement speed from 3/5/9 to 10/16/30.
- Hammock: Boost doesn't get reset when getting hit. Changed boost to hold 2 seconds without attacking, boost from 1/2/4 to 2/4/8.
- Left earring: Movement Speed from 4/7/13 to 12/24/60.
- Hermit Sunglasses: Movement Speed from 4/7/13 to 10/18/40, now gain shield with distance rather than time.
- Kite: Range from 1/1/1.5 to 1/1.5/2. Speed Duration from 1 to 1.5. Speed Increase from 10/20/50 to 15/30/60.
- God's Dice: MS from 8/15/32 to 10/20/50.
Neutral
Items:
- Mud Cuirass: Armor initial boost from 40/60/100 to 30/55/100. MR initial boost from 80/120/200 to 100/150/300.
- Bean's Light: From 2%/2%/2% to 3%/4%/6% to trigger.
- Hermit's Bean: Changed random location to current hero location.
Nerfs
Items:
Imbued Scepter: Ap boost per crystal from 2.5/5/10 to 1/2/4. CDR boost per crystal from 0.025/0.05/0.1 to 0.02/0.03/0.06. Capped at 200 crystals now.
Imbued Claymore: Movement Speed from 6/14/30 to 12/20/40. AD boost per crystal from 1.2/2.4/5 to 0.5/1/2. AS boost per crystal from 0.004/0.008/0.02 to 0.003/0.006/0.01. Capped at 200 crystals now.
Imbued Armor: Armor boost per crystal from 2/4/8 to 1/2/4. MR boost per crystal from 8/16/32 to 4/8/16. Capped at 200 crystals now.
Four-Leaf Clover: From 0.025/0.04/0.08 Attack Speed to 0.02/0.03/0.06. Reward boost from 20%/50%/100% to 8%/16%/35%.
Training weights: CDR reduction from 0.4/0.6/1 to 0.2/0.3/0.5. Ap reward per kill from 10/20/35 to 7.5/15/25. AD reward per kill from 2/4/7 to 1.5/3/5.
Green Cocoon: CDR from 0.8/1.4/2.5 to 0.65/1.2/2.2. Armor boost per cast from 10/16/25 to 7/12/22. MR boost per cast from 20/32/50 to 25/45/80.
Purple Scarf: From 8/18/40 MS to 15/25/60. AD scaling with MS from 0.5/1/2 to 0.25/0.5/1 (Updated tooltip to show the scaling).
Yellow Tail: From 12/25/60 MS to 18/30/60. AS scaling with MS from 0.01/0.02/0.04 to 0.005/0.01/0.02 (Updated tooltip to show the scaling).
Extra Sand: CDR reduction from 3/5/8 to 1.6/3.2/6.
Straw Hat: Now capped at max increase to 0.5/1/2.
Pocket Watch: MS from 10/20/40 to 12/25/55. Stun duration from 2/3/5 seconds to 0.5/1/2 seconds.
-
Blood Orb:
Blood Mage:
- Health: From 900 to 800.
- AD: From 40 to 45.
- Range: From 5 to 4.
- Armor: From 45 to 40.
- MR: From 45 to 40.
- Base Attack lifeSteal: From 50% to 25%.
LifeSteal from 40%/60%/100% to 25%/50%/80%.
Changes
Able to speed up to 4x.
Changed text of a few items to make it more readable.
- Anchor
- Weird Rock
Upgraded items can appear as rewards.
Randomization of modifiers got changed to align better with reward value.
Modified tutorial texts to be less confusing and blocked selling items to avoid getting stuck.
Bug fixes
- Slime split death invincibility bug fixed.
- Buying upgrades while shapeshifting no longer possible, which would lead to upgrades not carrying through.
- Fixed some text boxes that were too long and the size wasn't adapting properly in the popups.
- Fixed a bug where the heroes reappeared when losing and winning in the same frame (it's a loss).
