Patch Notes Dec 08

Items:

Imbued Scepter: Ap boost per crystal from 2.5/5/10 to 1/2/4. CDR boost per crystal from 0.025/0.05/0.1 to 0.02/0.03/0.06. Capped at 200 crystals now.

Imbued Claymore: Movement Speed from 6/14/30 to 12/20/40. AD boost per crystal from 1.2/2.4/5 to 0.5/1/2. AS boost per crystal from 0.004/0.008/0.02 to 0.003/0.006/0.01. Capped at 200 crystals now.

Imbued Armor: Armor boost per crystal from 2/4/8 to 1/2/4. MR boost per crystal from 8/16/32 to 4/8/16. Capped at 200 crystals now.

Four-Leaf Clover: From 0.025/0.04/0.08 Attack Speed to 0.02/0.03/0.06. Reward boost from 20%/50%/100% to 8%/16%/35%.

Training weights: CDR reduction from 0.4/0.6/1 to 0.2/0.3/0.5. Ap reward per kill from 10/20/35 to 7.5/15/25. AD reward per kill from 2/4/7 to 1.5/3/5.

Green Cocoon: CDR from 0.8/1.4/2.5 to 0.65/1.2/2.2. Armor boost per cast from 10/16/25 to 7/12/22. MR boost per cast from 20/32/50 to 25/45/80.

Purple Scarf: From 8/18/40 MS to 15/25/60. AD scaling with MS from 0.5/1/2 to 0.25/0.5/1 (Updated tooltip to show the scaling).

Yellow Tail: From 12/25/60 MS to 18/30/60. AS scaling with MS from 0.01/0.02/0.04 to 0.005/0.01/0.02 (Updated tooltip to show the scaling).

Extra Sand: CDR reduction from 3/5/8 to 1.6/3.2/6.

Straw Hat: Now capped at max increase to 0.5/1/2.

Pocket Watch: MS from 10/20/40 to 12/25/55. Stun duration from 2/3/5 seconds to 0.5/1/2 seconds.