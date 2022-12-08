 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 8 December 2022

Update v2.18.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10107120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear leaf blowers,

Update time is best time! And by best time, I mean... HOT BORB TIME!

Where should I start with this changelog...

Update v2.18.0

The Fire Fields
Hot, hot, hot! These areas are so hot, you might need some items that only Borbs can collect.

  • A whole new galaxy!
  • 5 new areas
  • A new leaf
  • A new main quest
  • More bosses
  • More upgrades

BORBVENTURES
Send your little Borbs on dangerous adventures. Recruit new borbs, unlock unique classes, upgrade borbs, ascend borbs! Borb borb borb!

  • A new DLC to supercharge your borbs with the Borbventure Pack!
  • Collect borb-related resources
  • Gain experience
  • Upgrade and ascend Borbventurers
  • Discover, upgrade, and ascend items
  • Unlock unique Borbventurer classes with different abilities

Other Updates

  • A new tool
  • AFK mode added for PC version: enabling this option will reduce GPU usage as the game will draw fewer frames. This does not affect ingame frames.
  • Notification transparency option added
  • Save window settings option added (PC only; saves window size and position)
  • New gem upgrades

Thank you for being an awesome community! Thanks to the beta testers for doing an awesome job once again!

HAPPY BORBIN'

Changed files in this update

Leaf Blower Idle Content Depot 1468261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link