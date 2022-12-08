Dear leaf blowers,
Update time is best time! And by best time, I mean... HOT BORB TIME!
Where should I start with this changelog...
Update v2.18.0
The Fire Fields
Hot, hot, hot! These areas are so hot, you might need some items that only Borbs can collect.
- A whole new galaxy!
- 5 new areas
- A new leaf
- A new main quest
- More bosses
- More upgrades
BORBVENTURES
Send your little Borbs on dangerous adventures. Recruit new borbs, unlock unique classes, upgrade borbs, ascend borbs! Borb borb borb!
- A new DLC to supercharge your borbs with the Borbventure Pack!
- Collect borb-related resources
- Gain experience
- Upgrade and ascend Borbventurers
- Discover, upgrade, and ascend items
- Unlock unique Borbventurer classes with different abilities
Other Updates
- A new tool
- AFK mode added for PC version: enabling this option will reduce GPU usage as the game will draw fewer frames. This does not affect ingame frames.
- Notification transparency option added
- Save window settings option added (PC only; saves window size and position)
- New gem upgrades
Thank you for being an awesome community! Thanks to the beta testers for doing an awesome job once again!
HAPPY BORBIN'
