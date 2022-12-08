Share · View all patches · Build 10107120 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 16:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Dear leaf blowers,

Update time is best time! And by best time, I mean... HOT BORB TIME!

Where should I start with this changelog...

Update v2.18.0

The Fire Fields

Hot, hot, hot! These areas are so hot, you might need some items that only Borbs can collect.

A whole new galaxy!

5 new areas

A new leaf

A new main quest

More bosses

More upgrades

BORBVENTURES

Send your little Borbs on dangerous adventures. Recruit new borbs, unlock unique classes, upgrade borbs, ascend borbs! Borb borb borb!

A new DLC to supercharge your borbs with the Borbventure Pack!

Collect borb-related resources

Gain experience

Upgrade and ascend Borbventurers

Discover, upgrade, and ascend items

Unlock unique Borbventurer classes with different abilities

Other Updates

A new tool

AFK mode added for PC version: enabling this option will reduce GPU usage as the game will draw fewer frames. This does not affect ingame frames.

Notification transparency option added

Save window settings option added (PC only; saves window size and position)

New gem upgrades

Thank you for being an awesome community! Thanks to the beta testers for doing an awesome job once again!

HAPPY BORBIN'