No Waist Ammo UI Tweaked

Added a possibility to enable reloads right from the Pause Menu. You can turn it ON again from any Wave Spawner on arenas or sandboxes.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

Other Bugfixes & Improvements

Fixed Health modes not switching at City Sandbox;

Fixed giant bots stuck in walls after creating them with Enemy Generators;

Tuned ZeroG field color again;

Rebaked lights at City Sandbox;

