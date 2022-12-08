 Skip to content

Hard Bullet update for 8 December 2022

Bugfixes & Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No Waist Ammo UI Tweaked

Added a possibility to enable reloads right from the Pause Menu. You can turn it ON again from any Wave Spawner on arenas or sandboxes.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

Other Bugfixes & Improvements

  • Fixed Health modes not switching at City Sandbox;
  • Fixed giant bots stuck in walls after creating them with Enemy Generators;
  • Tuned ZeroG field color again;
  • Rebaked lights at City Sandbox;

