No Waist Ammo UI Tweaked
Added a possibility to enable reloads right from the Pause Menu. You can turn it ON again from any Wave Spawner on arenas or sandboxes.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Other Bugfixes & Improvements
- Fixed Health modes not switching at City Sandbox;
- Fixed giant bots stuck in walls after creating them with Enemy Generators;
- Tuned ZeroG field color again;
- Rebaked lights at City Sandbox;
