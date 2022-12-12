Merry Holidays Cat Enthusiasts!

I hope Cat Cafe Manager gave you some fun, some cozy, and lots of cat this year!

I also want to give a big hearty thank you to all of you that've played Cat Cafe Manager, shared your reactions, feedback, funny stories and cat pics on the Steam forums and our community Discord!!

This is the first time us at Roost Games have released our own game. It's been a tough and stressful year here and there, but you all truly made this a year to remember for us - from the bottom of our hearts, thank you!

As a little thank-you gift as we go into the holidays, here's a holiday mini-update, which adds:

A new piece of furniture: The🎄 Winterfest Tree !

Buy this at the Plant section of the Furniture shop to bring the cozy holiday vibes to your cat cafe!

We've got a bigger update planned sometime early next year, so I hope you look forward to that!

Once again, from everyone at Roost Games, thanks so much!!

We sincerely hope you've enjoyed your time with our little cat game!🐱

Rick (and Rutger, Sonya, Joni and Carmen)

PS. If you've enjoyed Cat Cafe Manager, leaving a review would mean the world to us. Thanks!!