Update v.0.1.16.

Our team wishes you Happy Holidays! Yes, we are practically without electricity, yes, it is quite difficult to work in such conditions. But. We have light in our hearts and faith in a brighter future. Therefore, we are working and will continue to work to improve our game with you!ːsurprised_yetiː
The following changes have been added in this update:
- Themed logo in the game menu.
- Fixed bug with HIMARS movement.
- Finished backgrounds. Now they are more "retro".
- In the pause window, has been added an explanation about the need to start the game from the first level in case of exiting the menu.
- Keyboard button labels have been added to the pause window.
- Now, coins are also awarded for killing bosses.
