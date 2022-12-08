08.12.2022 game update

Share · View all patches · Build 10106636 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 15:59:02 UTC by Wendy

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

Reworked the balance of all classes. All ability buffs have been reset.

The first season of the "Altar Protection" arena has started.

Added brightness setting for effects.

The list of passive effects now displays all the passive effects that affect the character.

Expanded the information content of the description of a number of abilities

In the Temple of the Abyss Trials dungeon, you can now get recipes for potions that increase the regeneration of magical and necrotic energy. Increased the chance of getting stone recipes and alchemy recipes when killing the bosses of this dungeon.

Aradoth can now drop Epic Gear, Rare Jewels, Enchant Scrolls, and Profession Materials.

Improved lighting in some locations.

The "History of Antiquity" event has ended, merchants will stay for another week.

We wish you a pleasant game!