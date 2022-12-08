v7.3.0: Happy Hour Battles!

Summary:
- Happy Hour Battles
- New tutorial system
Detail:
Happy Hour Battles:
We’ve setup games during the peak hours for citizens to sign-up, once the time reaches, the castle will be opened for all participants.
Check out the Room List to find the best game type that matches your availability and don’t forget to show up when the time comes!
If the room isn’t full when the time comes, we will be sending an invitation to all online citizens to join you. So don’t be shy if you see an invitation popping up if you haven’t signed up yet.
New tutorial system:
- To make it simple and easier for the new citizens, we’ve made some changes to the tutorial! Not only getting to know the game is a start, you’ll also get some prizes once finished the courses!
