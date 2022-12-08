The Pegasus Expedition | Dev Diary #2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we offer another chance for a sneak peek into the development of The Pegasus Expedition!

Learn more about how the game's idea grew and what challenges the developers faced during the production with Jaakko Vesterinen, lead narrative designer of Kalla Gameworks, in this second dev diary after its early access release.

You can also watch the previous dev diary in the series here. The Pegasus Expedition, the narrative-driven Sci-fi 4X strategy is available now in Early Access:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1521070/The_Pegasus_Expedition/

Full 20-hour story campaign with variable endings is available already and you can look forward to new scenarios, features and more coming throughout the Early Access period. Find out more about the Early Access plans here.

That's it, the game is yours to play! Thank you very much for your support, we are open to any kind of feedback. Join the Discord server of both the developers, Kalla Gameworks, and Fulqrum Publishing social accounts, and let's chat about the game!