地牢100 update for 8 December 2022

2022/12/8_22:34

Share · View all patches · Build 10106430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Try again to fix the BUG that prevented the game from starting. This time it is suspected that the configuration table reading error is caused by different default encoding formats in different regions. I hope the friends who have this BUG can reply me whether it has been fixed.

