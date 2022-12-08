Try again to fix the BUG that prevented the game from starting. This time it is suspected that the configuration table reading error is caused by different default encoding formats in different regions. I hope the friends who have this BUG can reply me whether it has been fixed.
地牢100 update for 8 December 2022
2022/12/8_22:34
Patchnotes via Steam Community
