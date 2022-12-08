Patch notes 2022-12-08 (Experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! Thanks to your feedback, we've got even more experimental tweaks. Who knew?

Storage system

Warehouses, tanks, and piles have received a set of buttons that make it easier to automate their operations. For example, you can now have smaller warehouses scattered among fields for your farmers’ convenience, as well as huge centralized warehouses that gradually stock up on the crops brought by haulers from the colony’s remote farmlands.

Added the Accept/Obtain/Empty toggle to all warehouses, tanks, and piles.

If set to “Accept”, the storage simply accepts the selected good as it used to do. This remains the default setting.

If set to “Obtain”, the colony’s haulers will do their best to actively fill the storage by picking up the selected good from other warehouses and transferring it here. This happens on top of the normal "Accept" behaviour. This button is hidden if there are no Hauling Posts in range.

If set to “Empty”, the storage no longer accepts goods. It will be set to clearing up the inventory and moving it elsewhere.

Tanks

* Added M1 Abrams (2000 SP; 50x Metal Block, 50x Gear, 50x Medicine; Iron Teeth-only). * Updated the model for Small Tank to allow placing bridges above (2 tiles high).

Updated the models for Medium and Large Tank to allow placing (or placing-without-clipping) bridges above (3 tiles high).

UI

The SP unlock cost is now green if you have sufficient SP numbers.

Good and SP counts on the top bar are now rounded down to minimize confusion. You can still hover over them for the exact numbers once above 1000 units.

Added a new status icon that warns you that there is no available storage space to pick up the rubble.

Added a button to clear the current good selection in warehouses.

Warehouse good selection icons were reduced in size for easier navigation.

Misc.

The game no longer supports raw .json files. We moved to the .timber format a good while ago but if you used some very old maps that were never updated, they will be affected. The good news is that you can simply open such an ancient map on the current Update 2 main branch build, save it in-game, and it will become Update 3-compatible.

Idle workers of all professions will now perform several labour duties such as emptying warehouses and drop-off points.

It is now possible to adjust the maximum worker number in paused buildings.

With old Mechanistry forums about to close, we’ve updated the “Go to feedback site” button to redirect to our Feature Upvote site instead.

Audio

Updated selection sounds for the following buildings: Engine, Observatory, Scavenger Flag, Smelter and Engine.

Bug fixes