0.7.0 The Doctor is OUT NOW!

0.7.0: The Doctor

Hey Drifters!

The Doctor update is here!

With this patch we introduce the first specialist: The Doctor.

Specialists are unique drifters that unlock specific content. In this patch, The Doctor offers a way to cure drifters from their pollution diseases.

Additionally we took time to look at the current game features and improved them. Improved diseases. A new large handmade map that goes from West to East, which is a step into the direction of procedural generating an infinite map. A look at morale, with increasing drifter needs. A look at resource progression using tools and much more!

What's next?

If you want some extra insight into this patch, the original intent and development process for it is explained in the previous post. As for the future, currently we're working towards the next couple of specialists. Soon you'll meet the Botanist. Who'll bring plants, parks and town beautification to increase drifter morale :)

Enjoy the new update!

Changes

Specialist: Doctor

New Construction: Med Pod.

New Construction: Apothecary.

The Med Pod and Apothecary Constructions can only be unlocked in the research tree if you have a Doctor Specialist.

New Specialist: Doctor.

The Doctor can be found by using the Radio Construction.

New Resource: Medicine.

New Resource: Mushrooms.

The Doctor can make Medicine from Mushrooms in the Apothecary.

Removed disease: Microbe Plastics.

New disease: Spongehead. Drifters with Spongehead will drink twice as much.

New disease: Musselmouths. Drifters with Musselmouths will eat twice as much.

New disease: Smogbreath. Drifters with Smogbreath affect other drifters with low morale.

Drifters now get a random disease when fully polluted.

Drifters will be diseased for longer periods.

Drifters can now be cured of their disease by going to a Med Pod when there's Medicine and a Doctor available.

New Construction: Radio. This construction will be used to scout in future patches. Currently scouts for the Doctor specialist.

New Landmarks: Polluted Woods Mushrooms

New Landmarks: Polluted Woods Dead Trees

New Resource: Goods. Goods are a processed resource. It can not be crafted in the town.

New Construction: Recycler. The recycler can scrap Goods for parts and create Drywood and Plastic Waste.

New Landmarks: Rural Ruins Goods

New Landmarks: City Goods

Goods will now be available on landmarks with indication of former civilization.

New resource: Tools

New construction: Tool Maker

Some landmarks now require Tools to salvage. Larger quantities of resources can be gained by using tools.

New handmade map: First iteration of a corridor-type map.

New Landmarks: Apothecary landmarks. This landmark contains Medicine.

Apothecary landmarks can now be found in the Rural Ruins region.

Morale and Experience

Knowledge is now gained by cumulative town-wide drifter experience rather than drifter level-ups. 1 knowledge point is obtained by getting 500 experience.

Drifter level now decides their morale needs. Higher level = higher needs.

Daily reports now contain the amount of knowledge gained that day.

Daily reports now contain the amount of experience gained that day.

Drifter overview panel now has notifications on the side. These allow the player to toggle different filters for the drifter overview.

The Tech Tree is now in multiple rows. You can choose between multiple tech to research first.

Updated housing morale effect to award more morale for higher tier housing.

Added morale effect that awards morale based on the level of attributes a drifter has affinity for.

Drifters can no longer share a House or Big House. Having a better house will make the drifter happier.

Balancing

Large rebalancing run to accompany new changes. Some outliers:

Fishing Chair and Fish Sticks now behind research.

Chop Shop is now available from the start.

Rebalanced weight tiers, Townheart now needs less fuel for travel.

Rebalanced eel-ectric storage amounts and eel-ectric consumer/producer amounts.

Changed cost of various constructions.

Nerfed athletics attribute.

Misc

Only scout landmarks of neighboring regions are activated when scouting a region.

New Animation: Electro-Crafter

New Animation: Food Truck

New Animation: Fishwasher

New Animation: Chop Shop

The Doctor has a quirk that prevents them from getting polluted/diseased.

Updated and cleaned up various new City and Highway landmarks that had test assets.

Added dead wood salvageables to the Polluted Woods region.

Drifters that did not eat nor drink in the morning will now eat/drink when it becomes available during the day.

Drifters gain more experience when salvaging landmarks with tools.

Updated survival guide with new and changed information.

Added pages for the diseases.

Changed the fish patches to specific fish patches. Each fish patch will now contain a specific fish. The type of fish will be shown on the map. Fish type spawning now based on region.

Changed color of bottlefish from orange to blue to more accurately show it's the "starter fish". Changed Oil Gobbler color to orange.

Producers can now have 10 recipes queued.

Added Doctor idle animation.

UI

Removed drifter level-up notification.

Greatly reduced duration of marker and landmark completed notifications. Reduced duration time of various other notifications.

Removed bottom bar art and tweaked spacing.

Updated swimming icon

Updated notification width and spacing.

Improved the landmark actions UI.

Improved the producer UI.

Fixes

Reduced memory allocations caused by drifter portraits and drifter tools.

The Unbottler now correctly uses the Cooking priority.

Fixed issue where a tooltip showed of a construction when hovering over UI.

Fixed issue where tools would not be removed when rerolling in the crew select screen.

Fixed bug where the experience bar of a drifter would reset upon saving and loading.

Fixed a bug where the patient of a Med Pod would break the save if it did not have a disease.

Fixed issue where you couldn't select the Manual-Powered Generator due to the energy overlay.

Fixed issue where you could no longer see experience or morale gained of previous days when loading a game.

Fixed issue with scouting landmarks giving a notification that they were "salvaged" instead of the region being scouted.

Fixed drifter duties panel tooltips giving wrong information about some constructions the duties were used in.

Fixed issue where Medicine and Farming would show as possible attributes in the crew select panel, breaking the reroll functionality when applied.

Fixed issue with shadow quality not being set correctly.

Fixed issue where drifter portraits were being wrongly scaled with UI scale.

Fixed flotsam LODs sometimes triggering faster than required, not showing any floating flotsam in the water.

Behind the Scenes