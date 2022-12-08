Update: Build v 0.1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10106083 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 15:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Build 0.1.0.2

Significant Update & Item Revamp

Development continues after several months of delay.

The December 8th update is a big step toward functional core game mechanics and includes several art asset updates along with internal engine changes geared to improve development of the core game experience.

Changes and Additions.

Update Feature:

Added: Resource Harvesting now adds correct items to player inventory when gathering.

Changed: Improved "Floor" construction.

Changed: Revamp and removed many 3d meshes and buildable items.

Changed: Several Inventory item Icons have been improved.

Changed: Player Stat Meters to Health, Suit Power, Hydration

Changed: Ore & Boulder 3d mesh.

Change: Improved object shader for rocks and resources.

Change: Improved graphics shader for game objects.

Change: Terrain textures changed for Winter season biome.

*Removed:Stackable Crates and Player Bank removed.

Known Issues: Several items and base textures have "rough" normal maps due to the current development phase.