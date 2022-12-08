Tropico 6 Update 19 Hotfix
Fellow Tropicans,
we have just released a hotfix for Tropico 6 Update 19 for Steam, Epic and GoG. Other versions will follow as soon as possible.
This hotfix includes a fix for the era progression with the new landmark 'moonlander'.
Please find a detailed list of changes below.
Thank you for staying aboard,
Your Tropico 6 Team
Changelog:
- Fixed citizens being stuck at entrances of buildings after they aborted waiting in the spaceship.
- Fixed Era progression quest in cold war when stealing the ‘moonlander’
- Salvaging space debris now fills up the rocket, if it started partially empty
- Fixed an overview checklist entry when reducing additional supplies and fuel
- Fixed two buildings overlapping in the starting city of the Map "A Bold Step Ahead"
- [Controller only] Fixed silently aborting mission a mission when pressing X on the Controller while rocket info is shown.
Changed depots in realmforge_probablybroken branch