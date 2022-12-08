Tropico 6 Update 19 Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fellow Tropicans,

we have just released a hotfix for Tropico 6 Update 19 for Steam, Epic and GoG. Other versions will follow as soon as possible.

This hotfix includes a fix for the era progression with the new landmark 'moonlander'.

Please find a detailed list of changes below.

Thank you for staying aboard,

Your Tropico 6 Team

Changelog: