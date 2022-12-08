Experimental 3E7 Released!

Added Challenger Map (WIP)

Added starting weapons to be saved

Increased Super Magnet size

Improved grass rendering in grasslands

Improved memory management

Fixed monster death animation not triggering randomly

Fixed lobby menu logo scaling for lower resolutions

Fixed some fonts breaking in non-English language settings

Game Engine Update

FYI, Challenger map is work in progress but I thought it was about time that some parts of it was made available. Kindly let me know how you feel about this new map/mode.

Also, due to last minutes changes/improvements made to the patch, it did not go through a full QA process and may have more bugs than usual. Kindly let me know via the bug report forum.

EDIT: After uploading the patch, I realized that the game doesn't clearly tell how the challenger mode works. Basically it is an infinite mode, and in the map there will be a exfiltration point - similar to evolution point. If you successfully exfil, then you get to keep the earned Caverium, but if you die, then you will not earn any. I will make sure to update the map description in the next patch.

In the meanwhile, enjoy!