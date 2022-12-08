 Skip to content

Project Lazarus update for 8 December 2022

Experimental 3E7 Released!

Build 10106001

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Challenger Map (WIP)
  • Added starting weapons to be saved
  • Increased Super Magnet size
  • Improved grass rendering in grasslands
  • Improved memory management
  • Fixed monster death animation not triggering randomly
  • Fixed lobby menu logo scaling for lower resolutions
  • Fixed some fonts breaking in non-English language settings
  • Game Engine Update

FYI, Challenger map is work in progress but I thought it was about time that some parts of it was made available. Kindly let me know how you feel about this new map/mode.

Also, due to last minutes changes/improvements made to the patch, it did not go through a full QA process and may have more bugs than usual. Kindly let me know via the bug report forum.

EDIT: After uploading the patch, I realized that the game doesn't clearly tell how the challenger mode works. Basically it is an infinite mode, and in the map there will be a exfiltration point - similar to evolution point. If you successfully exfil, then you get to keep the earned Caverium, but if you die, then you will not earn any. I will make sure to update the map description in the next patch.

In the meanwhile, enjoy!

