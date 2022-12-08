Experimental 3E7 Released!

- Added Challenger Map (WIP)
- Added starting weapons to be saved
- Increased Super Magnet size
- Improved grass rendering in grasslands
- Improved memory management
- Fixed monster death animation not triggering randomly
- Fixed lobby menu logo scaling for lower resolutions
- Fixed some fonts breaking in non-English language settings
- Game Engine Update
FYI, Challenger map is work in progress but I thought it was about time that some parts of it was made available. Kindly let me know how you feel about this new map/mode.
Also, due to last minutes changes/improvements made to the patch, it did not go through a full QA process and may have more bugs than usual. Kindly let me know via the bug report forum.
EDIT: After uploading the patch, I realized that the game doesn't clearly tell how the challenger mode works. Basically it is an infinite mode, and in the map there will be a exfiltration point - similar to evolution point. If you successfully exfil, then you get to keep the earned Caverium, but if you die, then you will not earn any. I will make sure to update the map description in the next patch.
In the meanwhile, enjoy!
Changed files in this update