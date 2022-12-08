Update, Version 20221208

English

#####Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap############

[Mercenary System]You can now export your mercenaries to be used elsewhere.

[Mercenary System]You can now export your main character as a mercenary to be used elsewhere.

[Mercenary System]You can import your exported mercenaries to be your companions in your current world.

[Mercenary System]You cannot transfer equipment this way. Only the characters will be transferred.

[Mercenary System]Exporting characters is free while importing them costs some money (in-game currency, we have no IAP) to avoid this system being abused. (It's still very overpowered.)

[Mercenary System]It will not cost you anything if the process to import a character fails.

##########System########################

[Steam]Steam Cloud shall now sync your configuration file.

[Steam]Steam Cloud shall now sync your merc files.

[Character]Added a function to quickly clear a character's equipment.

简体中文

#####Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap############

【佣兵系统】你现在可以导出你的佣兵，让他们在别的地方可以被使用。

【佣兵系统】你可以把自己的主角导出为一个佣兵，让其在别的地方可以被使用。

【佣兵系统】你可以导入你之前导出的佣兵，使之可以成为你当前世界中的同伴。

【佣兵系统】你无法通过这种方式复制他们身上的装备。但是，你可以较为自由的复制角色。

【佣兵系统】导出角色免费，导入角色会花费一些游戏内的金钱。（实际上，这个系统还是强到变态。）

【佣兵系统】如果导入角色失败则不会产生开销。

##########System########################

【Steam】Steam的云端存储现在会同步你的游戏配置文件。

【Steam】Steam的云端存储现在会同步你的佣兵文件。

【角色系统】加入了一个快速清理角色身上装备的函数。