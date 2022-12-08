 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 8 December 2022

Update 1.8.3_EarlyAccess: Small Hotfix

-Adjust speedwing and miniwing physics a little, with a tad more drag on the body.
-Lower brightness just a tad in postprocessing effect.
-Lower the loading priority of distant terrain to make sure it loads on a separate thread instead of the main thread while flying to reduce stutters.
-Add water buffer script to VR camera in hopes it might fix the issue of some people not being able to render the water.

