Share · View all patches · Build 10105870 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 13:13:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Spacefarer!

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 16 Update. The newest version is now 0.16.0 Build 15.

Alpha 0.16.0 Build 15

Fixed build restrictions of the Item Fabricator.

Fixed a bug where a crew member would not open up the storage inventory when given the command.

Fixed bugs.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!