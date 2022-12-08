v1.06.02 is now live!

New Features

By popular request, you can now promote your beasts into your team. (There is an icon top-right of the inventory screen)

New locations on the strategic map.

Leylines (Pray for powerful bonuses, but becareful not to overdo it!) and Catacombs (some new combat encounters)

Lots of things now affect stock, prices, adventurers for hire:

New settlement events (Festivals etc)

Caravans success/failure rates

Settlement being raided

Relations with faction

If allied with the orcs, you can now hire one, with a special kunnin disgize...

Alter the appearance of your band (hair colour, pic and skin tone)

(use the edit icon on the inventory screen)

Bugs fixed

Fixed Eyeglasses bug (name and powers disappeared)

Bug fixed if you make a path in combat, and then use a skill like Defend or Sprint.

Fix for headless trap victims on summary screen

Fix for some special characters getting a female body sometimes... (e.g. Mamut)

Fix for fire continuing after abandoning a battle

Fix to disease text bugs on inventory screen

Fixed bug with crash on certain (level 3) aspirations complete

Fixed bug on causing No Eldar Invasion option not to work sometimes...

Fixed bug with some locations not being removed after winning a battle

Combat

Reworked surround bonus. Outnumbered effect halved. New Surrounded bonus if you have guys actually on the other side of the enemy. Hopefully this will help make the game a bit more about manoeuvre and tactics.

To get this bonus you need an ally opposite (i.e. on the other side of the defender) - or in a space adjacent to this. (while still adjacent to the enemy)

New AI to deal with new "surrounded" bonus.

Expanded leadership. Killing an enemy leader will result in a bigger than normal morale drop to surrounding enemies. Good leaders now have an aura, providing a small combat boost nearby.

Both these rules apply to your party members too!

Misc

Improved some combat animations

Improvements to dungeon map (the narrow corridor one won't be picked if there are too many combatants)

Add specialisation route to F2 info screen (e.g a rogue can become a ninja, assassin, etc)

Show weapon specialisation group in tooltip

Cut down on early "elite" variants of enemies, as these are a bit too difficult