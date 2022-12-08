BLANK SPACE 1.10 Update!

Based on feedback, the game has been updated to make it easier to play. The list summarizes the updates I have made so far

-Major game balance improvements.

-Fixed a bug that prevented precise aiming with the mouse and optimized gameplay for the mouse.

-Fixed a problem that would cause the mouse to go out of the game in rare cases

-Improved visibility of space debris

-Increased the effect of the brightness setting

-Improved usability of resolution settings

-Added laser sight option

-Improved accessibility of scavenge map

-Improved radar visibility

-Fixed UI bugs

-Fixed other gameplay bugs

......, etc.