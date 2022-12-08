 Skip to content

BLANK SPACE update for 8 December 2022

BLANK SPACE 1.10 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10105822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on feedback, the game has been updated to make it easier to play. The list summarizes the updates I have made so far

-Major game balance improvements.
-Fixed a bug that prevented precise aiming with the mouse and optimized gameplay for the mouse.
-Fixed a problem that would cause the mouse to go out of the game in rare cases
-Improved visibility of space debris
-Increased the effect of the brightness setting
-Improved usability of resolution settings
-Added laser sight option
-Improved accessibility of scavenge map
-Improved radar visibility
-Fixed UI bugs
-Fixed other gameplay bugs
　　　　　　　　　　　　......, etc.

