BLANK SPACE 1.10 Update!

Based on feedback, the game has been updated to make it easier to play. The list summarizes the updates I have made so far
-Major game balance improvements.
-Fixed a bug that prevented precise aiming with the mouse and optimized gameplay for the mouse.
-Fixed a problem that would cause the mouse to go out of the game in rare cases
-Improved visibility of space debris
-Increased the effect of the brightness setting
-Improved usability of resolution settings
-Added laser sight option
-Improved accessibility of scavenge map
-Improved radar visibility
-Fixed UI bugs
-Fixed other gameplay bugs
......, etc.
Changed files in this update