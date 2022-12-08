Vampire Survivors: Legacy Of The Moonspell DLC comes to Steam on December 15th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Step into the light, Survivor.

Prepare to enter a new chapter in the Vampire Survivors story, as you’re thrust into the world of Moonveil in Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell.

The Moonspell clan has fallen, overrun by vicious oni and yokai that have torn through the lands like teeth through skin. In a haven of the living dead, the Survivors have caught wind that a vampire may be in these lands, and with the sun forever set there's never a better time to begin the hunt.

The oni and yokai aren’t the only thing that can be vicious however, as a group of new Survivors enters the fray armed to the (pointy?) teeth with new weapons and new evolutions to cut this evil down.







Vampire Survivors: Legacy Of The Moonspell contains:

8 never seen before characters

A Brand new stage. Our biggest yet, filled with several environments which also feature unique monsters

13 powerful new weapons with Evolutions for you to discover

6 brand new music tracks

December 15th - $1.99 / €1.99 / £1.59

You can wishlist Vampire Survivors: Legacy Of The Moonspell now by clicking the link below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2230760/Vampire_Survivors_Legacy_of_the_Moonspell/

FAQS

Will the main game still receive free updates?

Yes!

The reason we're adding DLC's is so that we can theme them around certain settings, as you'll discover in Legacy of the Moonspell. It allows us to explore new settings and create some cohesion between the base game and the DLC's. DLC's will always be purely extra content in terms of Stages, Monsters, Weapons, Characters etc.

Items, Power-ups, game mechanics and more will continue to be added to the base game, so if you don't pick up the DLC you don't have to fear missing out.

Does the DLC have achievements? What about my 100%!

Yes!

Legacy of the Moonspell comes with a set of achievements. This does however mean that your 100% achievements will be reduced again (we're sorry). At the current time, Steam counts all achievements for DLC's in to the base game 100% unlock, but we're looking at any way to change this so if you don't own the DLC, your 100% unlock will remain.

Only 1 Stage?

Yes!

Mt. Moonspell is 25 times bigger than other maps in Vampire Survivors, and that's a whole lot of map to explore! We wanted to add more exploration, reasons to head in every direction, and give you more ways to discover your new favorite XP spots, monster farms and places to hang out for 20 to 30 minutes.

Give me secrets

This one's a yes, and a no.

There are no secrets in Legacy of the Moonspell for now, as we don't want to cut people out of the secrets discovery. There are only so many secrets we can put into the base game though, so going forward we might add some unique secrets to the DLC, but it will be very dependant on community feedback!